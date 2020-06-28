Home Sports News football How to Avoid the Risks of Online Betting
How to Avoid the Risks of Online Betting

By kenyan

From the best football tips for today to free bets and bonuses, different bookmakers and betting sites offer various tips, rewards, and bonuses to attract all kinds of bettors.

With how enticing these offers, you would have to wonder if it is legit and safe. For the most part, it is. However, bettors should still be wary of a small part of the industry that is risky.

To avoid getting caught up in risky bets or transactions and to protect yourself online, here are tips that you can do to avoid the risks of online betting.

Only play in trusted and licensed betting sites

Unfortunately, not all online betting sites are registered or licensed. To keep yourself from playing on an unregistered platform, always look for these three things:

  • Proof of license to operate on their website
  • Lock icon next to the URL (It shows that the connection is secure)
  • Positive reviews from the online community and the bettors you know

These are standard traits that show that a bookmaker or online casino site is reliable and secure.

Also, some governments set strict measures on the betting industry, so it’s best to check what those laws are and see if the betting site complies with those standards.

Set up an online account or e-wallet

To prevent all your money from being stolen, it’s best practice to create a separate account or e-wallet for your betting money.

Aside from securing your funds, this will also allow you to transact safely online, keep track of all your spendings and payouts, and effectively budget your betting money.

Most betting sites support various online payments so accounts such as PayPal, Google Pay, and Skrill, among others, are safe and convenient choices for your betting account. Of course, you should always double-check if your betting site does support your online payment or e-wallet.

Remember these simple security measures

Keeping yourself protected while gambling online should start with yourself. Lay down safety rules and practices that you should always follow to keep your details and account safe.

Here are some recommended practices that you should follow.

  • Install an anti-virus and anti-malware software on all your devices.
  • Create strong passwords containing numbers, lowercase and uppercase alphabets, and special characters.
  • If you have multiple accounts, make sure to apply different passwords to protect each account.
  • Regularly update passwords.
  • Never give your usernames, email addresses, passwords, and personal details to anyone. Don’t store them on your device as well in case it gets hacked.
  • Make use of security questions or security passcodes for extra protection.

Don’t let yourself become addicted

It’s a very real risk that you should be aware of. Unfortunately, a small percentage of online bettors become addicted to betting resulting in gambling problems, debts, and other situations that can ruin lives.

It’s important to remind yourself to gamble responsibly to avoid losing too much of your money and of yourself.

Always allot a budget, and then strictly stick with it. Also, take advantage of online betting sites that allow deposit limits, so you won’t risk spending all of your money. Professional bettors make money not because they bet more, but because they bet wisely and carefully.

Always be cautious

Keep in mind all these tips so that you won’t fall into the trap of risky online betting. It’s a fun, exciting, and profitable hobby or profession but caution and discipline should always be practiced. Always be alert of suspicious offers, be careful with your transactions, and be disciplined at all times.

