Impressive debut for Harambee Stars ace Eric Ouma in Sweden

Harambee Stars left-back Eric Ouma made an impressive debut in Sweden as Allmänna Idrottsklubben commonly known as AIK beat Karlsrtad 2-1 in a preseason friendly match staged at Skytteholm Arena on Saturday.

Karlsrtad went to break leading 1-0. Ouma was introduced in the second half and two minutes after the hour’s mark, Felix Michel scored the equalizer for AIK after he was set up by Sebastian Larsson from a corner kick.

At the 72nd minute, Jasir Asani scored the second and winning goal, tapping in a cutback from Ouma.

The former Gor Mahia man joined the side in November 2019, signing a five year deal which will keep him with the 12-time Swedish Champions till the 2024 summer.

Before making a move to AIK, he was with IF Vasalund and his impressive performances pushed AIK to sign him.

After leaving High School football Giants Kakamega School, he signed for Gor Mahia FC helping them finish second in the Kenya Premier League campaign in 2016.

At Gor Mahia, he helped them concede the least number of goals in the league (14) and was awarded as the young player of the year. The left-back came second on the best player of the year list.

He moved to Georgia signing for FC Ploti Kolketi and also had a stint at Albanian side KF Tirana. He will be hoping to start as the side plays Vaesteraas SK next Saturday.