Home Sports News Impressive debut for Harambee Stars ace Eric Ouma in Sweden
Sports News

Impressive debut for Harambee Stars ace Eric Ouma in Sweden

By Collins Luvisia
Eric Ouma in a past action. Photo Courtesy/

Harambee Stars left-back Eric Ouma made an impressive debut in Sweden as Allmänna Idrottsklubben commonly known as AIK beat Karlsrtad 2-1 in a preseason friendly match staged at Skytteholm Arena on Saturday.

Karlsrtad went to break leading 1-0. Ouma was introduced in the second half and two minutes after the hour’s mark, Felix Michel scored the equalizer for AIK after he was set up by Sebastian Larsson from a corner kick.

At the 72nd minute, Jasir Asani scored the second and winning goal, tapping in a cutback from Ouma.

The former Gor Mahia man joined the side in November 2019, signing a five year deal which will keep him with the 12-time Swedish Champions till the 2024 summer.

Before making a move to AIK, he was with IF Vasalund and his impressive performances pushed AIK to sign him.

After leaving High School football Giants Kakamega School, he signed for Gor Mahia FC helping them finish second in the Kenya Premier League campaign in 2016.

At Gor Mahia, he helped them concede the least number of goals in the league (14) and was awarded as the young player of the year. The left-back came second on the best player of the year list.

He moved to Georgia signing for FC Ploti Kolketi and also had a stint at Albanian side KF Tirana. He will be hoping to start as the side plays Vaesteraas SK next Saturday.

Previous articleHarambee Stars great Dennis Oliech retires

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports News

Harambee Stars great Dennis Oliech retires

Collins Luvisia -
Former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech has retired from football with his next step being to venture into business. The forward who had interest to...
Read more
Sports News

Sofapaka land Balaji in FKF Cup round of 32

Collins Luvisia -
Kenya Premier League side Sofapaka have booked a date with Balaji EPZ in the FKF Cup round of 32. Balaji made it to the last...
Read more
Sports News

Gor Mahia to play Division one side in FKF Cup second round

Collins Luvisia -
Kenya Premier League defending Champions Gor Mahia will tackle Naivas FC in the round of 32 of the FKF Betway Cup. The FKF Cup defending...
Read more
14,427FansLike
3,454FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Impressive debut for Harambee Stars ace Eric Ouma in Sweden

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Harambee Stars left-back Eric Ouma made an impressive debut in Sweden as Allmänna Idrottsklubben commonly known as AIK beat Karlsrtad 2-1 in a preseason...
Read more

Harambee Stars great Dennis Oliech retires

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech has retired from football with his next step being to venture into business. The forward who had interest to...
Read more

Sofapaka land Balaji in FKF Cup round of 32

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Kenya Premier League side Sofapaka have booked a date with Balaji EPZ in the FKF Cup round of 32. Balaji made it to the last...
Read more

Gor Mahia to play Division one side in FKF Cup second round

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Kenya Premier League defending Champions Gor Mahia will tackle Naivas FC in the round of 32 of the FKF Betway Cup. The FKF Cup defending...
Read more

Babu Owino pays DJ Evolve’s medical bill

News Connie Mukenyi -
Babu Owino on Saturday sent his wife to pay DJ Evolve's medical bill. The Embakasi East Member of parliament allegedly 'feels remorseful' over the...
Read more

5 terror suspects arrested in Nairobi while planning an alleged attack

News Connie Mukenyi -
Nairobi police have arrested five suspects while they were allegedly planning a terror attack in the city. The suspects were four Somali nationals and one...
Read more

Vocal MP Moses Kuria to address media on links connecting him to Chris Msando’s murder

Local news Alfred Kiura -
Embattled Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has promised that on Monday 20 January, he will set the record straight on links connecting...
Read more

Comedian Desagu promises greater content as he makes YouTube’s top five Comedians in Kenya

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Online comedian Henry Desagu has promised his fans to expect even greater content after he made it to YouTube's list of top five Comedians...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke