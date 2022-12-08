Is it Time for Michael Olunga to Chase a European Dream?

Whatever happens in the future, Michael Olunga is set to be remembered as one of the best strikers in the history of Kenyan football. His legacy within the country is already assured, and he has the potential to finish as the highest all-time scorer for the national team.

Olunga also has a spectacular record in domestic football. He currently plays for Al-Duhail in the Qatar Stars League and he finished last season as the division’s highest goal scorer.

He’s enjoyed impressive scoring returns throughout his career, but is there one thing missing from Michael Olunga’s CV?

Missed Opportunities?

When Olunga signed for Al-Duhail from Japanese club Kashiwa Reysol in 2021, the striker revealed that he had turned down a number of offers from European sides. It’s since been confirmed that the 28-year-old was close to joining Monaco, while there have also been links to Arsenal and Barcelona.

The player was candid as to who had approached him. He simply mentioned Spain and Italy as possible destinations before heading to Qatar. The subsequent move drew criticism from some supporters. While he thrives in Qatar and earns enough to fund a lavish lifestyle, should Michael Olunga be properly testing himself in one of the world’s biggest leagues?

International Focus

Olunga is passionate about the Kenyan national football team and he has spoken of his desire to be involved in future World Cups. If the country is to qualify for the next tournament in 2026, their key centre forward will need to be at his best.

Olunga has two national records in his sights. He has scored 21 goals in his first 48 full internationals and is slowly closing in on William Ouma’s record of 35. The record for international appearances stands at 90, and is currently held by Musa Otieno.

Qualification for the 2026 World Cup will be tough and Kenya are one of the outsiders to go through to the finals. However, with the next tournament expanded to include 48 teams, there is hope among supporters.

What Next for Michael Olunga?

Everyone in Kenya knows about Michael Olunga’s quality, but that isn’t the case around the globe. The majority of international class African forwards such as Sadio Mane and Victor Osimhen know that they have to test themselves in the biggest leagues in the world.

Mane and Osimhen are global talents, but is Olunga doing himself justice? The transfer rumours continue and the Kenyan international was linked with a move to Arsenal earlier in 2022. The goals keep coming and the player has an impressive record in Qatar, scoring no fewer than 65 times in his first 62 games with Al-Duhail.

At the age of 28, Olunga still has a few more years left at the top of his game. However, if he stays in Qatar as he moves into his 30s, the top clubs may be less interested in acquiring his signature.

It all comes down to the player. He’s admitted that money was a factor in his most recent move, and with no disrespect to the Stars League, it just isn’t as strong as Serie A, La Liga or the English Premier League.

He can keep banging in the goals in Qatar, but it would be a serious shame if Michael Olunga didn’t test himself at a higher level.