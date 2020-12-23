Kenyan footballer, Michael Olunga, makes history as he wins J1 League MVP

Kenya’s eminent footballer, Michael Olunga, was last night crowned J1 League’s Most Valuable Player as the 2020 season ended.

Olunga, who turns up for Kashiwa Reysol in Japan, scored 28 times in 32 games to help his team finish seventh in the J1 League. Olunga had won the Golden Boot a few days ago, but the Award last night was more significant.

First African to win MVP

In winning the MVP Award, Olunga became the first African player to win the Award. Speaking to Goal Kenya, Olunga said that this had been his best season so far. He said that it was an honour to play for Kashiwa Reysol and become the first African top to win the MVP Award.

“I hope that what I have accomplished will have a positive impact on Japan and the rest of the world,” He said.

Olunga had also had a great season last year with Reysol, scoring crucial goals to achieve promotion to the J1 League. He even had finished as the club’s top scorer in the second division league.

Olunga’s football journey

Before tearing the Japan League apart, Olunga had played for Thika United and Tusker in Kenya. He also played for Girona in Spain’s La Liga in the 2017-18 season on loan from Chinese side, Guizhou Zhicheng. He scored a hattrick against Las Palmas but failed to nail down a regular starting spot.

Following his performances in Japan, a section of Kenyan football fans now want him to try his luck in the Premier League. Olunga has long expressed an interest in playing for Arsenal. Indeed, with the London outfit now struggling for goals, perhaps a chance could open up for him.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa, however, refused to be drawn into the conversation. Mwendwa congratulated Olunga and asked him to work even harder. However, he refused to wade into discussions about the player’s future. Mwendwa instead, wished him all the best in the coming seasons.

At just 26 years old, Olunga is just hitting the peak of his footballing career and remains very much likely to exceed expectations further.