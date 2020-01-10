Kenyan International joins Finnish Top Tier side

Kenyan International Sydney Lokale has complete a move to Finnish Top tier side HIF Kedustus from Kenyan Premier League side Kariobangi Sharks.

The forward has signed a six-month loan deal with the side an option for a permanent deal.

“Striker Sydney Lokale has left the club for a six-month loan deal with HIFK FC in Finland Top Tier with an option to buy at the end of the deal, ” reads a statement by the Club.

The lanky striker departed the country on 7th January and has been received in Finland. He has been at Sharks since January 2018 where he has improved drastically and has scored beautiful goals including a goal that won them the Super Cup against Gor Mahia. He also scored during their Shield win over Sofapaka.

While at the Sharks he became a regular at the Kenya u20 and u23 national teams. He earned his senior national team debut in August 2019 during the CHAN Qualifiers.

Before joining Kariobangi Sharks in December 2017, Lokale had a stint at Nakuru All-Stars. He was spotted by Nakuru when he was still at Flamingo Secondary School.

Last year he got the chance to try out with Swedish side Malmo FC which is affiliated with the Scania Football Association.