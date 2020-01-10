Home Sports News Kenyan International joins Finnish Top Tier side
Sports News

Kenyan International joins Finnish Top Tier side

By Collins Luvisia
ydney-lokale-of-kariobangi-sharks-v-frank-bala-of-mount-kenya

Kenyan International Sydney Lokale has complete a move to Finnish Top tier side HIF Kedustus from Kenyan Premier League side Kariobangi Sharks.

The forward has signed a six-month loan deal with the side an option for a permanent deal.

“Striker Sydney Lokale has left the club for a six-month loan deal with HIFK FC in Finland Top Tier with an option to buy at the end of the deal, ” reads a statement by the Club.

The lanky striker departed the country on 7th January and has been received in Finland. He has been at Sharks since January 2018 where he has improved drastically and has scored beautiful goals including a goal that won them the Super Cup against Gor Mahia. He also scored during their Shield win over Sofapaka.

While at the Sharks he became a regular at the Kenya u20 and u23 national teams. He earned his senior national team debut in August 2019 during the CHAN Qualifiers.

Before joining Kariobangi Sharks in December 2017, Lokale had a stint at Nakuru All-Stars. He was spotted by Nakuru when he was still at Flamingo Secondary School.

Last year he got the chance to try out with Swedish side Malmo FC which is affiliated with the Scania Football Association.

Previous articleAnjlee Gadhvi K24 News Anchor Passes on After Battling with Cancer
Next articleGideon Moi Refutes Claims of Interrogation by Local Daily

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports News

Messi loses temper as Atletico Madrid downs Barcelona for the super cup final

affaxerd -
Messi frustrations were out of pocket yesterday as Atletico Madrid downed Barcelona for 3-2 win. The two Spanish giants faced off each other on...
Read more
Sports News

Hotspur’s Harry Kane out of Action for Three Months

Erick Flavour -
Tottenham Hotspur has stated on Thursday 9 January 2020 that striker Harry Kane is likely to remain out of action until April as he...
Read more
Sports News

Ex-AFC Leopards star joins KPL-chasing City Stars

Collins Luvisia -
Kenya Premier League promotion-chasing Nairobi City Stars have signed midfielder Peter Opiyo Odhiambo. Pinchez, as commonly known by fans, has signed a one-and-a-half-year deal. He...
Read more
12,983FansLike
3,090FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Cabinet Secretary for agriculture asks Kenyans to take photos of locusts

News Laiza Maketso -
The CS for agriculture Mwangi Kiunjuri has made headlines once more after asking Kenyans to take pictures of locusts. This comes after speculations of...
Read more

Gideon Moi Refutes Claims of Interrogation by Local Daily

Politics Richard M Adrian -
Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has demanded an apology from a daily for an article published on January 9, 2020. The publication claimed that Directorate of...
Read more

Kenyan International joins Finnish Top Tier side

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Kenyan International Sydney Lokale has complete a move to Finnish Top tier side HIF Kedustus from Kenyan Premier League side Kariobangi Sharks. The forward has...
Read more

Anjlee Gadhvi K24 News Anchor Passes on After Battling with Cancer

Breaking news Stephen Ginni -
K24 news anchor and at the same time a producer Anjlee Gadhvi succumbed after battling with cancer. Anjlee died on Friday while she was...
Read more

K24 News Anchor Dies of Cancer

News Erick Flavour -
K24 TV news anchor Anjlee Ghadhvi who has been battling cancer for long, has died. Ghadhvi, who was suffering from cancer of the lungs, took...
Read more

Messi loses temper as Atletico Madrid downs Barcelona for the super cup final

Sports News affaxerd -
Messi frustrations were out of pocket yesterday as Atletico Madrid downed Barcelona for 3-2 win. The two Spanish giants faced off each other on...
Read more

Woman arraigned in court for biting her neighbours finger

County News affaxerd -
A 29-year old woman is under detention after biting her neighbour's left-hand middle finger causing amputation. The alleged, Lucy Wanjiku bit the finger of...
Read more

Hotspur’s Harry Kane out of Action for Three Months

Sports News Erick Flavour -
Tottenham Hotspur has stated on Thursday 9 January 2020 that striker Harry Kane is likely to remain out of action until April as he...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke