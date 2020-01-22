Home Sports News Kenyan national team Harambee stars to take on neighbours Rwanda and...
Sports News

Kenyan national team Harambee stars to take on neighbours Rwanda and Uganda in the 2022 world cup qualifiers

By affaxerd

The Kenyan football national team, Harambee Stars, has been slotted to group E in the 2022 world cup qualifiers. The draw was done on Tuesday, 21st January 2020, in The Nile Ritz-Carlton hotel located in Cairo, Egypt.

The draw saw Harambee stars being tied with its East African neighbors Uganda and Rwanda. On the tie also is the Mali national team, Les Aigles. The draw consisted of forty teams representing forty countries in Africa that were pooled into groups of four. Only a single team that will be leading in each pool will be proceeding to the quarter-finals of the competition.

The 2022 world cup qualifier draws

GROUP A
Algeria
Burkina Faso
Niger
Djibouti

GROUP B
Tunisia
Zambia
Mauritania
Equatorial Guinea

GROUP C
Nigeria
Cape Verde
The central African Republic
Liberia

GROUP D
Cameroon
Ivory Coast
Mozambique
Malawi

GROUP E
Mali
Uganda
Kenya
Rwanda

GROUP F
Egypt
Gabon
Libya
Angola

GROUP G
Ghana
South Africa
Zimbabwe
Ethiopia

GROUP H
Senegal
Congo
Namibia
Togo

GROUP I
Morocco
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Sudan

GROUP J
DR Congo
Benin
Madagascar
Tanzania

The pots

All the forty teams were however slotted to 4 different pots. The overall pots of the competition are as follows:

The 2019 CAF finalists Senegal and Algeria were however placed together along with  Tunisia, Morocco, Ghana, Egypt, Mali and the Democratic Republic of Congo in the first pot. Similarly, 2nd pot has seen Burkina Faso placed along with South Africa, Guinea, Uganda, Cape Verde, Gabon, Benin, Zambia, Congo, and Côte d’Ivoire. Pot 3 consists of Madagascar, Mauritania, Libya, Mozambique, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Niger, Central African Republic, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau while Pot 4 has Malawi, Angola, Togo, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Liberia, and Djibouti.

Kenya has however not been performing exceptionally well in the competition. This will be their 13th time in a row they will be vying for a place in the FIFA world cup a competition they have never participated before. In the 2018 world cup qualification, the 2-1 aggregate against cape Verde saw Kenya being bundled out of the competition. Despite getting a home win in Nyayo stadium through Olunga’s only match goal, the 2-0 away loss to Cape Verde turned things around. The win thus saw Cape Verde advance to the third and final rounds.

Harambee stars had however started the qualification campaign on a high note after thrashing Mauritius 5-2. Omollo, Olunga, Ayub Timbe, and Haron Shakav were on target in the match to help Kenya secure a historic away win. The two teams, however, stumbled in a draw in a return match at Kasarani, an advantage to the stars to advance.

Previous articleAccording to WHO Kenya risks contracting coronavirus from China

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports News

Revealed! Why AFC Leopards striker Makwata chose jersey 34

Collins Luvisia -
AFC Leopards Chairman Dan Shikanda has revealed that John Makwata's jersey number 34 is the number of goals he intends to score for the...
Read more
Sports News

AFC Leopards star leading Golden Boot race ahead of KPL resumption

Collins Luvisia -
With the Kenya Premier League campaign set to resume over the weekend after the Football Kenya Federation Cup weekend, AFC Leopards striker John Makwata...
Read more
Sports News

Wazito tactician Stewart Hall on why the club signed Liberian star

Collins Luvisia -
Wazito FC tactician Stewart Hall says they signed Augustine Otu as they believe he will help the side get more goals in the Kenya...
Read more
15,003FansLike
3,458FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Kenyan national team Harambee stars to take on neighbours Rwanda and Uganda in the 2022 world cup qualifiers

Sports News affaxerd -
The Kenyan football national team, Harambee Stars, has been slotted to group E in the 2022 world cup qualifiers. The draw was done on...
Read more

According to WHO Kenya risks contracting coronavirus from China

World News Stephen Ginni -
Kenya is at a higher risk of contracting a new virus outbreak, which is in China. However, the risk would occur due to people...
Read more

A man pretending to be “deaf” to solicit money beaten up in Migori town

County News Stephen Ginni -
A 25 years old man is nursing serious injuries after an angry mob beat him. The man had been soliciting money from the locals...
Read more

Embattled UoN VC sends his deputy on annual leave

News Erick Flavour -
The embattled University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor, Prof Stephen Kiama, has sent his deputy, Isaac Mbeche on yearly leave and appointed Prof Madara Ogot on...
Read more

Bizarre in the coast- Boss forces housekeeper to do erotic acts

County News affaxerd -
An Indian businessman from Kizingo estate, Mombasa, has been accused of sexually harassing his housegirl. The housegirl who took the matter to the police...
Read more

Kamene Goro and Kibe react to the viral video of a man masturbating

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Andrew Kibe and Kamene Goro were a disappointed lot after they saw the video of a man masturbating. The video was first posted on...
Read more

Activist Boniface Mwangi blocks government convoy driving on the wrong side

Local news Alfred Kiura -
Activist and former Stehere Constituent aspirant Boniface Mwangi once again blocked a government entourage that was driving on the wrong side of the road. In...
Read more

Bahati closed my Instagram account – Peter Blessing

Entertainment Edwin Ginni -
Peter Blessing has resolved to a new Instagram account after singer Bahati allegedly deactivated his former account. Blessing, Speaking to Mpasho said he had moved...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke