Kenyan national team Harambee stars to take on neighbours Rwanda and Uganda in the 2022 world cup qualifiers

GROUP A

Algeria

Burkina Faso

Niger

Djibouti

GROUP B

Tunisia

Zambia

Mauritania

Equatorial Guinea

GROUP C

Nigeria

Cape Verde

The central African Republic

Liberia

GROUP D

Cameroon

Ivory Coast

Mozambique

Malawi

GROUP E

Mali

Uganda

Kenya

Rwanda

GROUP F

Egypt

Gabon

Libya

Angola

GROUP G

Ghana

South Africa

Zimbabwe

Ethiopia

GROUP H

Senegal

Congo

Namibia

Togo

GROUP I

Morocco

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Sudan

GROUP J

DR Congo

Benin

Madagascar

Tanzania

The pots

All the forty teams were however slotted to 4 different pots. The overall pots of the competition are as follows:

The 2019 CAF finalists Senegal and Algeria were however placed together along with Tunisia, Morocco, Ghana, Egypt, Mali and the Democratic Republic of Congo in the first pot. Similarly, 2nd pot has seen Burkina Faso placed along with South Africa, Guinea, Uganda, Cape Verde, Gabon, Benin, Zambia, Congo, and Côte d’Ivoire. Pot 3 consists of Madagascar, Mauritania, Libya, Mozambique, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Niger, Central African Republic, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau while Pot 4 has Malawi, Angola, Togo, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Liberia, and Djibouti.

Kenya has however not been performing exceptionally well in the competition. This will be their 13th time in a row they will be vying for a place in the FIFA world cup a competition they have never participated before. In the 2018 world cup qualification, the 2-1 aggregate against cape Verde saw Kenya being bundled out of the competition. Despite getting a home win in Nyayo stadium through Olunga’s only match goal, the 2-0 away loss to Cape Verde turned things around. The win thus saw Cape Verde advance to the third and final rounds.

Harambee stars had however started the qualification campaign on a high note after thrashing Mauritius 5-2. Omollo, Olunga, Ayub Timbe, and Haron Shakav were on target in the match to help Kenya secure a historic away win. The two teams, however, stumbled in a draw in a return match at Kasarani, an advantage to the stars to advance.