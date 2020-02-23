Kenyan star Esse Akida makes debut in Besiktas 8-0 win

Kenyan International Esse Mbeyu Akida made her debut for Besiktas as they hammered Amed Sportif Faaliyetler’i 8-0 in a Turkish Women’s First Football League match played on Sunday 23 February at Fulya Hakkı Yeten Tesisleri in Instabul.

Akida who penned down a two-year deal with the side six days ago, was named in the starting squad. She started alongside Şebnem Pınar, Didem Karagenç, Jessica O’Rourke, Zeynep Gamze, Gizem Gönültaş, Yağmur Uraz, Esse Mbeyu Akida, Başak Gündoğdu, Esra Erol, Sevgi Çınar and Ioanna Chamalidou.

The side would put up a superior display to take a 4-0 lead at halftime. Four more goals in the closing half ensured an 8-0 win. Yağmur scored five goals in the clash. Esra and Ioanna had a goal each in the victory.