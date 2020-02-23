Kenyan star Esse Akida makes debut in Besiktas 8-0 win

Kenyan International Esse Mbeyu Akida made her debut for Besiktas as they hammered Amed Sportif Faaliyetler’i 8-0 in a Turkish Women’s First Football League match played on Sunday 23 February at Fulya Hakkı Yeten Tesisleri in Instabul.
Akida who penned down a two-year deal with the side six days ago, was named in the starting squad. She started alongside Şebnem Pınar, Didem Karagenç, Jessica O’Rourke, Zeynep Gamze, Gizem Gönültaş, Yağmur Uraz, Esse Mbeyu Akida, Başak Gündoğdu, Esra Erol, Sevgi Çınar and Ioanna Chamalidou.
The side would put up a superior display to take a 4-0 lead at halftime. Four more goals in the closing half ensured an 8-0 win. Yağmur scored five goals in the clash. Esra and Ioanna had a goal each in the victory.
Besiktas now sit second place in the league with 39 points. They have 13 wins and one loss in the tier. The black and whites have scored 57 goals this season which makes them the best side in terms of attack. Their back-line has conceded 12 goals and only league leaders ALG Spor have conceded the least (6 goals).
They have lost just one of the last 15 matches and are currently enjoying a nine-match winning streak in the league. Kireçburnu will be Besiktas, next opponent in a match that will be on Sunday 1 March.