Kipchoge Shuns Away Claims That his Nike Shoes Aided Him To Win the INEOS Marathon

By affaxerd
Eliud Kipchoge during his win in Vienna, Australia

International marathoner Eliud Kipchoge has come forward to dismiss claims that his shoes helped him win the INEOS marathon. Recently claims have spread the Kipchoges running shoes, Vaporfy ZoomX manufactured by Nike offered an extra boost to the marathoner.

The claims have however raised eyebrows on the athletic authorities side. The athletic authorities have hence called for a meeting with claims that the shoe manufacturer should be banned.

In her defence, the manufacturer, Nike said that the shoe has a spring provided by the sole, a carbon fobre plate and a thicker mid-sole. According to them, the added elements have are just to provide conform while running and improve the running economy.

It is not the first time for claims to arise following Kipchoge’s victory. Just after his win, Kipchoge’s world record tag was denied with claims that the marathoner did not work independently. The officials denied Kipchoges breakthrough due to the presence of the pace setters and drinks provider in the track.

Kipchoge’s running shoes Vaporfly ZoomX

Kipchoge who wrote a new world marathon record managed to fend himself lots of prizes from the win. Apart from the millions of the money he fetched, the  father of three was awarded with lots of tittles let alone the honours he was accorded.

It is not all about the shoe…

The worldstar has however come out to deny the claims of his boost to win the challenge. Despite his denial, the athlete has also urged the Athletic officials to embrace the technology.

“They are fair. I trained hard. Technology is growing and we can’t deny it – we must go with technology.In Formula 1, Pirelli issues the tyres to all the cars but Mercedes are the best one. Why? It’s the engine. So for those that are against the shoe, it’s the person who is running, not the shoe. It’s the person driving, not the person making the tyres.” said the Kenyan athlete.

Kipchoge’s counterpart Brigit Kosgei has also been named in the allegations. Claims have it tha during her win at Paula Radcliffe’s women’s London Marathon record she was wearing the same shoe type Vaporfy ZoomX.

