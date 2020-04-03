A curfew has been introduced in Kenya as part of the fight against coronavirus. Wilson Kipsang, however, did not adapt and with a group of 20 people had fun at a club party.

To date, 110 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Kenya and four have died. The government authorities have already introduced several rules that are to make it possible to quickly quash a pandemic. One of them is the curfew.

Kenyans are forbidden to leave the house at 7pm. Restrictive rules, however, completely disregarded the famous athlete Wilson Kipsang.

The police were called to one of the clubs in Iten. There were twenty people inside who were drinking alcohol. Among them was a marathon runner.

“Our police found a sportsman and other revelers hiding in the popular club in Iten. These are well-known people who should help us enforce the curfew. We urge people to stop abusing our reluctance to use full force to enforce the curfew, ”comments Police Chief John Mwinzi.

The former world record holder fell to fans for the second time this year. In January, information appeared that he was avoiding doping tests. For this he was disqualified for a year.