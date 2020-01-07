Home Sports News KPL side Ulinzi Stars release two stars
Sports News

KPL side Ulinzi Stars release two stars

By Collins Luvisia
Ezekiel Okare in action for Ulinzi. Photo Courtesy/ Ulinzi Stars

Kenya Premier League side Ulinzi Stars have released Ezekiel Okare and Samuel Mwangi in the ongoing local transfer window.

According to the club, Okare who has been with the Nakuru based club since November 2018 has completed a move to KPL side Posta Rangers.

“Ezekiel Okare has left the club to join Posta Rangers at the conclusion of his two year deal with Ulinzi Stars. We wish him well at his new work station,” reads a statement by Ulinzi.

Okare moved to Ulinzi in 2018 after an impressive career with Sofapaka FC where he had bagged close to 20 goals for the side.

Mwangi, on the other hand, leaves the club after nine months of stay.  His exit comes following a mutual agreement with the club to part ways.

” Samuel Mwangi has parted ways with the club on mutual consent. He was with the team for nine months, and got his debut in the final match of last season, against Mount Kenya United. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” reads another statement by Ulinzi.

Ulinzi Stars have 28 points from the last 15 matches of the season. They have seven wins, seven draws and one loss.  The soldiers sit fourth on the KPL log.

They will start life without Okare and Mwangi on Wednesday as they face Wazito FC in a KPL clash slated for Afraha Stadium.

