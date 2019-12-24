Manchester United to sell Matic and Rojo

Manchester United set to offload Marcos Rojo and Nemanja Matic come January transfer window

Atletico Matrid have expressed interest in signing Matic who joined Manchester United from Chelsea

Manchester United has reported plans to offload Nemanja Matic and Marcos Rojo in the coming January transfer window.

The two have suffered a benched spell in the reds team with Solskjaer limiting them to six appearances this season.

Solskjaer has made it clear that the duo is not in his long term plans for the team.

Matic recorded an impressive streak months after his arrival at the Theatre of Dreams but has currently fallen behind McTominay and Fred leading to his benching.

Nemanja Matic is said to be joining La Liga giants Atletico Madrid who have expressed interest in his services.

After being signed at £16million, Rojo has not featured in Solskjaer’s squad for over a month and is said to have a move similarly.