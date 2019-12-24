Home Sports News Manchester United to sell Matic and Rojo
Sports News

Manchester United to sell Matic and Rojo

By Edwin Ginni
  • Manchester United set to offload Marcos Rojo and Nemanja Matic come January transfer window
  • Atletico Matrid have expressed interest in signing Matic who joined Manchester United from Chelsea

Manchester United has reported plans to offload Nemanja Matic and Marcos Rojo in the coming January transfer window.

The two have suffered a benched spell in the reds team with Solskjaer limiting them to six appearances this season.

Solskjaer has made it clear that the duo is not in his long term plans for the team.

Matic recorded an impressive streak months after his arrival at the Theatre of Dreams but has currently fallen behind McTominay and Fred leading to his benching.

Solskjaer wants Marcos Rojo and Nemanja Matic sold come Junuary

Nemanja Matic is said to be joining La Liga giants Atletico Madrid who have expressed interest in his services.

After being signed at £16million, Rojo has not featured in Solskjaer’s squad for over a month and is said to have a move similarly.

Previous articleHonesty at it’s best: Woman searches for wallet owner on social media

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports News

Why is Chelsea replacing it’s goalkeeper before the season is over?

Charlotte Whitney -
Arrizabalaga, who is the current Chelsea goalkeeper, arrived in the team from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 at $71.6 million, and the unfortunate thing is...
Read more
Sports News

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp signs new deal until 2024

tina -
Christmas came early for Liverpool fans on Friday as manager Jurgen Klopp signed a new deal which will the German extend his stay at...
Read more
Sports News

Barcelona Welcomes Betis With Open Arms

kenyan -
Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona with Catalans welcoming Real Betis with open arms to the Camp Nou. Barcelona is confident to enter their first...
Read more
11,553FansLike
2,904FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Manchester United to sell Matic and Rojo

Sports News Edwin Ginni -
Manchester United set to offload Marcos Rojo and Nemanja Matic come January transfer window Atletico Matrid have expressed interest in signing Matic who...
Read more

Honesty at it’s best: Woman searches for wallet owner on social media

News Edwin Ginni -
Mmbatho Shelly took to social media to request netizens support in finding the owner of a wallet she found in a public toilet Through...
Read more

Top Leaders Aspiring to Succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022

News Fredrick Musila -
In the month of August 2022, general elections will be conducted again. According to the constitution, all elected leaders are allowed to serve for...
Read more

Eric Omondi and Loyiso Madinga on stage

Entertainment Affaxerd Cheruiyot -
Apparently, everyone is determined to end the year not only with style but also with memories. This explains why most roads are leading to...
Read more

“I am about to risk it all,” says Femi One

Entertainment Affaxerd Cheruiyot -
The feminine gengetone hit maker, Pilau Njeri alias Femi one on 22nd December left tongues wiggling after her shocking revelation. The artist came out on...
Read more

Early Heavy Traffic Snarl-up along the Busy Thika Road Resolved

News Fredrick Musila -
Traffic is back to normal on the busy Thika superhighway. Today morning, traffic was affected, and heavy traffic was witnessed on the ever-busy highway. Motorists...
Read more

15 Construction Firms Banned for Low-grade Jobs

Local news Laiza Maketso -
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure James Macharia has confirmed blacklisting of 15 road construction firms, for failure to deliver promptly and producing...
Read more

How did Kenya Power steal millions?

News Wambui Wariahe -
A group of Kenya power staff managed to swindle millions of shillings from unsuspecting customers. When customers complained about inflated bills, all they met...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke