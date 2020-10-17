Merseyside Derby and other sparks to look out for as the Premier League resumes

Finally, after a lengthy break, league football makes a comeback, and man does it do that in style.

The EPL went into the international break off the back of bizarre, yet thoroughly entertaining fixtures. United conceded six goals for only the second time in the past 10 years, while Liverpool conceded seven in a match they would love to forget. It was a fitting conclusion leading to the international break, a necessary, albeit unpopular run of fixtures.

Yet, just as it ended, the Premier League sets out another mouthwatering line of fixtures to give any football fan orgasms.

Everton vs Liverpool

The Merseyside Derby is upon us. While recent memory of such derbies has not served as many goals as expected, there is reason to believe that it will rain goals at Goodison Park. Or, at the very least, a thoroughly engaging fixture.

Everton leads the pack, off the back of a perfect start. They look like a different outfit under Champions League winner, Carlo Ancelotti. Liverpool, off the back of a canter to the title, is up against perhaps the best Everton side they have faced in years.

Prediction – Everton 2 Liverpool 2. Nothing separates the two Merseyside rivals in the Derby.

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Pep Guardiola comes up against his former assistant, Mike Arteta. While it seems to have gone wrong for Pep, Arteta’s Arsenal has been constantly improving. With victories over Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City too, they will fear no one.

However, Man City remain a formidable opponent, who, on their best day, will rip anyone to shreds with nary an ounce of remorse. But, will today be their day?

Prediction – Manchester City 1 Arsenal 2. Ultimately, Arsenal organisation could see them through. Man City remains shambolic in transition.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United

Man United have had their worst start to the PL season since its current format. A single win from the first three matches is not a good look. Newcastle meanwhile, are on seven points and will fancy their chances against United at home.

Prediction – Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0. Unfortunately, for United, it gets worse.