Messi loses temper as Atletico Madrid downs Barcelona for the super cup final

Messi frustrations were out of pocket yesterday as Atletico Madrid downed Barcelona for 3-2 win. The two Spanish giants faced off each other on the night of 9th January for the super cup semi-final. Atletico’s magnificent game, however, became a frustration to Barcelona’s all-time goal scorer Leonel Messi. During the end of the first half, Atletico star Joao Felix appeared to be gripping with the Argentinian star. Messi could not keep a stance but responded and soon the two were going head to head against each other. Barcelone defender, Gerrald Pique was quick to notice the tussle before tearing apart the pair. The other players also responded to each trying to cool down their teammate.

The Atletico star, however, seemed to have forgotten that he was in football semi-final rather a wrestling match. In the earlier minutes of the game, Felix seemed to be brushing shoulders with Barcelona’s centre-back, Jordan Alba. His fighting attitude was soon shifted to the Barcelona and Argentina captain, Leonel Messi who seemed to be caught in a wrong mood.

The Thursday showdown against the two teams proved to be of its own as all the 5 goals came during the second half. The first half ended in a 0-0 draw but Atletico Madrid appeared to have returned to the second half with high winning spirits.

The scoring half

Moments into the second half, Atletico’s left-back, Koke gave the Madrid stars a lead through his goal. Barcelona was, however, quick to respond as their captain Messi and the former Atletico striker found the back of the net. VAR was not on the Catalonian side on the match as it saw two of their goals disallowed.

Ten minutes to the end of the match, the Los Rojiblancos winger, Vitolo, earned his team a precious chance to level up. Vitolo expertly rounded the Barcelona goalkeeper, Neto to earn them a scoring chance from the penalty spot. Chelsea’s ex-striker, Alvaro Morata who stood up the chance, however, did not disappoint as he sent a high-velocity low shot past the goalkeeper score a classic penalty.

Four minutes later, Atletico’s magnificent strike saw Angel Correa reward them with a goal. Correa’s goal not only ensured a comeback for Simeone’s side but also an assurance for the final.

Atletico Madrid still has a single hurdle to lifting the Supercup. The winner will be facing Real Madrid on the Madrid derby to determine the winner. The showdown is expected to go down on Sunday as both finalists see off each other.