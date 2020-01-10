Home Sports News Messi loses temper as Atletico Madrid downs Barcelona for the super cup...
Sports News

Messi loses temper as Atletico Madrid downs Barcelona for the super cup final

By affaxerd
Barcelona's forward Leonel Messi going hed to head with Atletico star Joao Felix

Messi frustrations were out of pocket yesterday as Atletico Madrid downed Barcelona for 3-2 win. The two Spanish giants faced off each other on the night of 9th January for the super cup semi-final. Atletico’s magnificent game, however, became a frustration to Barcelona’s all-time goal scorer Leonel Messi. During the end of the first half, Atletico star Joao Felix appeared to be gripping with the Argentinian star. Messi could not keep a stance but responded and soon the two were going head to head against each other.  Barcelone defender, Gerrald Pique was quick to notice the tussle before tearing apart the pair. The other players also responded to each trying to cool down their teammate.

The Atletico star, however, seemed to have forgotten that he was in football semi-final rather a wrestling match. In the earlier minutes of the game, Felix seemed to be brushing shoulders with Barcelona’s centre-back, Jordan Alba. His fighting attitude was soon shifted to the Barcelona and Argentina captain, Leonel Messi who seemed to be caught in a wrong mood.

The Thursday showdown against the two teams proved to be of its own as all the 5 goals came during the second half. The first half ended in a 0-0 draw but Atletico Madrid appeared to have returned to the second half with high winning spirits.

The scoring half

Moments into the second half, Atletico’s left-back, Koke gave the Madrid stars a lead through his goal. Barcelona was, however, quick to respond as their captain Messi and the former Atletico striker found the back of the net. VAR was not on the Catalonian side on the match as it saw two of their goals disallowed.

Ten minutes to the end of the match, the Los Rojiblancos winger, Vitolo, earned his team a precious chance to level up. Vitolo expertly rounded the Barcelona goalkeeper, Neto to earn them a scoring chance from the penalty spot. Chelsea’s ex-striker, Alvaro Morata who stood up the chance, however, did not disappoint as he sent a high-velocity low shot past the goalkeeper score a classic penalty.

Four minutes later, Atletico’s magnificent strike saw Angel Correa reward them with a goal. Correa’s goal not only ensured a comeback for Simeone’s side but also an assurance for the final.

Atletico Madrid still has a single hurdle to lifting the Supercup. The winner will be facing Real Madrid on the Madrid derby to determine the winner. The showdown is expected to go down on Sunday as both finalists see off each other.

 

Previous articleWoman arraigned in court for biting her neighbours finger

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports News

Hotspur’s Harry Kane out of Action for Three Months

Erick Flavour -
Tottenham Hotspur has stated on Thursday 9 January 2020 that striker Harry Kane is likely to remain out of action until April as he...
Read more
Sports News

Ex-AFC Leopards star joins KPL-chasing City Stars

Collins Luvisia -
Kenya Premier League promotion-chasing Nairobi City Stars have signed midfielder Peter Opiyo Odhiambo. Pinchez, as commonly known by fans, has signed a one-and-a-half-year deal. He...
Read more
Sports News

Sadio Mane: The African King Set for World Dominion?

Chuoyo Protus -
When Yaya Toure was the only African in the 23-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or, the prospects of him winning the award were faint,...
Read more
12,926FansLike
3,075FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Messi loses temper as Atletico Madrid downs Barcelona for the super cup final

Sports News affaxerd -
Messi frustrations were out of pocket yesterday as Atletico Madrid downed Barcelona for 3-2 win. The two Spanish giants faced off each other on...
Read more

Woman arraigned in court for biting her neighbours finger

County News affaxerd -
A 29-year old woman is under detention after biting her neighbour's left-hand middle finger causing amputation. The alleged, Lucy Wanjiku bit the finger of...
Read more

Hotspur’s Harry Kane out of Action for Three Months

Sports News Erick Flavour -
Tottenham Hotspur has stated on Thursday 9 January 2020 that striker Harry Kane is likely to remain out of action until April as he...
Read more

NHIF painful Thorn to Voluntary Members

News Fredrick Musila -
The National Health Insurance Fund has made several changes in the national voluntary scheme that will be a thorn on the defaulters effective 1st...
Read more

Ex-AFC Leopards star joins KPL-chasing City Stars

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Kenya Premier League promotion-chasing Nairobi City Stars have signed midfielder Peter Opiyo Odhiambo. Pinchez, as commonly known by fans, has signed a one-and-a-half-year deal. He...
Read more

Breaking News: Israel Bombs Pro-Iranian Militia in Eastern Syria

News Gilbert Kirgotty -
An airstrike, allegedly from Israel, has hit Eastern Syria killing at least 8 fighters from Iraq's Iran-backed Hashed al-Shaabi militia on the night of...
Read more

Moses Kuria arrested

News Edwin Ginni -
Gatundu Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman. The incidence involving Joyce Wanja happened at the Royal Media...
Read more

I fully Support BBI – Okoth Obado Tells Politicking Leaders

County News Erick Flavour -
Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado, issued a warning to his political critics to stop alleging that he is against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke