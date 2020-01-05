Michael Oliver makes history as he uses VAR to award a red card

The well known English referee, Michael Oliver on January, Sunday 5th 2020 made history. Oliver made his history while officiating the Derby and Crystal palace match. Derby County and Crystal Palace were facing off each other in the FA cup tie at the Pride Pack stadium. The game started off well with both teams showing a pretty good match with Derby county dominating. Derby county’s good game managed to give them a 1-0 lead in the first half through Chris Martin’s 32nd-minute goal.

History was however made during the second half, 60 minutes into the game when a melee broke. From the stadium, the two professional footballers, Luka Jovic and Tom Huddlestone had switched professions to professional boxers. The two stars took on each other an exercise which saw both of them getting booked.

It was, however not all over as Oliver went ahead to show that his no-nonsense nature. The referee paused the match as an announcement for a VAR check come through. The English referee stood in front of the monitor keenly analysing what had transpired between the two before making his decision.

After what seemed like an eternity of analysing, it became evident that the Croatian, Luka MIlenkovic was not on the Lucky side. The playback showed Luka thrashing his head towards Huddleton having kicked the Derby star twice. Having already ended ina book before, Mienkovic was shown the second yellow and a red card to send him off for an early shower.

The send-off, however, was a big blow for the English Premier League team as it was not only 1-0 down but also one player down hence limiting their chances of redeeming themselves.

Since the introduction of VAR, it has proved controversial as many referees do not use it. This has made Oliver enter the history books among with other referees like Crag Pawson.