Home Sports News Mikel Arteta on Move to Sign Man City's John Stones
Sports News

Mikel Arteta on Move to Sign Man City’s John Stones

By affaxerd
Man city's John Stones in action against Aston Villa in their 6-1 win last weekend

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has stated that he is interested in the English defender John Stones. The arsenal coach is keen on bringing the gunners back to form despite the current underperformance by his squad.

Arsenal has been in a bad form this season currently position ten in the league table. The Gunners have only won six of their 22 league matches played so far. 6 of the matches have ended in a draw while for the remaining ten, the gunners haven’t registered a point.

The new gunner’s coach, however, is looking forward to improving his team’s defence as his striking duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pirre-Emerick Aubamayaung seem to be on form. Arteta’s defensive abilities have been stumbling especially after Callum Chambers’ injury.

The Englishman, John Stones on his side has however not found fever on Guardiola’s eyes this season. The star has only featured in the pitch for the English premier league this season only ten times. With his aim of appearing in Gary Southgate’s squad for England in the Euro 2020, the 25-year old is keen to leaving manchester city this summer transfer window in search of more playing minutes. For his to appear in the first squad, the defender knows that he has to look for more playing minutes in the pitch to show his abilities.

Fewer playing minutes…

Despite being featured in the first-eleven for man city last the last two seasons since his signing from Everton, the star has not appeared in most English Premier League games this season. His counterpart Aymeric Laporte has been a pie in his coach’s eyes hence taking up his position.

Even with Laporte’s long term injury, the Pep Guardiola has opted to use the two midfielders, Fernandihno and Rodri meaning no position for Stones. The early retirement of Manchester City’s Vincent Kompany seemed to open spot for Stones but things turned out opposite.

Guardiola’s squad has experienced a number of changes this season. Despite the many serious injuries the squad has faced, the English giants have struggled to be in a good form. For the past recent weeks, Pep has embraced the two teenagers Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Eric Garcia in the first team.

Mikel Arteta who shares the same agent as Stones is said to have been having talks with the defender. Man City, on the other hand, has been reluctantly extending the defender’s contract. This means that there is a high probability of the star reuniting with his former coach at Emirates.

 

 

Previous articleWoman denies stealing a baby, released on 1m bond
Next articleI never loved Vera, she seduced me- Otile Brown speaks out

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports News

Barcelona sacks Valverde – manes Quique Setien new coach

Erick Flavour -
Barcelona fired coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday and named Quique Setien, the new coach just after being eliminated from in the Super Cup Semis...
Read more
Sports News

FKF draw: Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and other KPL side given byes

Collins Luvisia -
The  Football Kenya Federation Cup will kick off on on 15th and 16th February with 48 side scheduled to take part in the competition...
Read more
Sports News

FKF Cup unveil new sponsor ahead of 2020 edition

Collins Luvisia -
Football Kenya Federation have unveiled Betting firm Betway as the Official sponsors of the FKF Shield Cup with the competition changing its name to...
Read more
13,637FansLike
3,288FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

I never loved Vera, she seduced me- Otile Brown speaks out

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyan RnB singer Otile Brown has revealed that socialite and business woman Vera Sidika is the one who seduced her and not the other...
Read more

Mikel Arteta on Move to Sign Man City’s John Stones

Sports News affaxerd -
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has stated that he is interested in the English defender John Stones. The arsenal coach is keen on bringing the...
Read more

Woman denies stealing a baby, released on 1m bond

News Edwin Ginni -
Amina Juma Masha, accused of stealing a baby at Mombasa Hospital denied the charges before Magistrate Rita Amwayi. The 21-year-old was released on a Ksh...
Read more

Kiunjuri speaks after being sacked

News Edwin Ginni -
I thank God and feel relieved – Kiunjuri Kiunjuri was sacked in the recent cabinet reshuffle by President Kenyatta. The Dropped Agriculture Minister Mwangi...
Read more

Horrific moment as toddler walks along a narrow ledge of a storey building

News Pat Kay -
  A video was captured in Playa Paraiso located in Tenerife, one of the largest Spain Islands showing a toddler walking along the ledge of...
Read more

K24 new presenter caught on camera showing off dazzling moves

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
K24 news Presenter Shiksha Arora gave her fans a glimpse of her dance moves as she danced to Rayvanny featuring Nora Fatehi's hit song...
Read more

Sad as woman and daughter try selling blood to raise form one fees in Siaya

News Connie Mukenyi -
A woman in Siaya is desperate to get her daughter to join form one and is willing to do anything. This includes selling blood,...
Read more

KOT hilarious reactions to Mwangi Kiunjuri getting sacked

News Connie Mukenyi -
Mwangi Kiunjuri lost his job as the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary during a cabinet reshuffle by the president earlier today. He was replaced by Mr. Munya...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke