Mikel Arteta on Move to Sign Man City’s John Stones

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has stated that he is interested in the English defender John Stones. The arsenal coach is keen on bringing the gunners back to form despite the current underperformance by his squad.

Arsenal has been in a bad form this season currently position ten in the league table. The Gunners have only won six of their 22 league matches played so far. 6 of the matches have ended in a draw while for the remaining ten, the gunners haven’t registered a point.

The new gunner’s coach, however, is looking forward to improving his team’s defence as his striking duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pirre-Emerick Aubamayaung seem to be on form. Arteta’s defensive abilities have been stumbling especially after Callum Chambers’ injury.

The Englishman, John Stones on his side has however not found fever on Guardiola’s eyes this season. The star has only featured in the pitch for the English premier league this season only ten times. With his aim of appearing in Gary Southgate’s squad for England in the Euro 2020, the 25-year old is keen to leaving manchester city this summer transfer window in search of more playing minutes. For his to appear in the first squad, the defender knows that he has to look for more playing minutes in the pitch to show his abilities.

Fewer playing minutes…

Despite being featured in the first-eleven for man city last the last two seasons since his signing from Everton, the star has not appeared in most English Premier League games this season. His counterpart Aymeric Laporte has been a pie in his coach’s eyes hence taking up his position.

Even with Laporte’s long term injury, the Pep Guardiola has opted to use the two midfielders, Fernandihno and Rodri meaning no position for Stones. The early retirement of Manchester City’s Vincent Kompany seemed to open spot for Stones but things turned out opposite.

Guardiola’s squad has experienced a number of changes this season. Despite the many serious injuries the squad has faced, the English giants have struggled to be in a good form. For the past recent weeks, Pep has embraced the two teenagers Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Eric Garcia in the first team.

Mikel Arteta who shares the same agent as Stones is said to have been having talks with the defender. Man City, on the other hand, has been reluctantly extending the defender’s contract. This means that there is a high probability of the star reuniting with his former coach at Emirates.