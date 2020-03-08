Home Sports News Montreal reveal when Victor Wanyama is likely to make debut
Sports News

Montreal reveal when Victor Wanyama is likely to make debut

By Collins Luvisia
Wanyama training at Montreal Impact.

Kenyan International Victor Wanyama is expected to make his Montreal Impact debut on Tuesday 10 March 2020 as the side play CB Olimpia in the Concacaf Champions League.

The Harambee Stars captain completed his move to the Major League Soccer side on Tuesday 3 March. He signed a three-year deal with Thierry Henry’s coached. Wanyama was not eligible to play over the weekend as the side drew 2-2 with Dallas.

According to the club, Wanyama will now be eligible to feature in the Champions League Quarters slated for Saputo Stadium.

“Wanyama won’t travel with the team to Dallas. He will be eligible to play in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals, next Tuesday, March 10, against CD Olimpia at 8 pm, at Olympic Stadium,” reads a statement by the club.

Montreal threw away a 2-0 lead against Dallas which they had thanks to two goals from Maxi Urruti. Urruti had scored at the 58th and 69th-minute and the lead lasted till the 83rd minute of the game.  Dallas who were the hosts scored at the 84th minute through Zdeněk Ondrášek.

Ricardo Pepi would cause a late heartbreak as he scored at the 96th minute to deny Henry’s maximum points. The result leaves at Montreal at position three on the MLS Eastern Conference log with four points after two matches.

The team will now focus on preparing for the Champions League. The Champions League is an annual continental club football competition which brings together  top clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Winners of the competition qualify for the quarter-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup.

