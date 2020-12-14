Mwendwa: We will not go back on Mathare, Zoo decision

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa has affirmed that they will not go back on their decision to kick Mathare United and Zoo Kericho from the FKF PL.

Speaking to Goal.com on Monday, Mwendwa also said that they would not be replacing both clubs. This move means that this season will see Kenya’s Premier League play with 16 teams rather than 18 for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. However, the League will likely revert to its original format as from next season.

48-hour ultimatum

FKF had suspended both clubs on Thursday last week, giving them a 48-hour ultimatum to sign the deal. However, when the deadline lapsed on Friday, both clubs had yet to endorse the agreement. Following the decision, the National Executive Committee (NEC) decided to remove them from the League on Saturday.

Mwendwa said that the decision was final and that they would not go back on that choice. This response followed a question regarding the decision they would take if the clubs changed their position.

Following the move, players from both Mathare and Zoo will now have 14-days to sign for new clubs to play for. The window for the move will begin this coming Friday and run for 14 days, Mwendwa said.

Congress to ratify the decision

However, the AGM Congress will ratify the decision when the meeting takes place in February 2021. However, Mwendwa said that NEC had the powers to remove the clubs as they awaited the Special Congress.

Gor and Ulinzi Stars were other clubs that had refused to sign the deal. However, they appeared to have sorted out the matter with the Federation. Indeed, it even marked a remarkable coincidence that both clubs kicked off their fixtures against each other.

The two clubs played on Saturday at Nyayo Stadium as part of the Jamhuri Day celebrations. Gor emerged 1-0 winner against the soldiers in the cagey match.