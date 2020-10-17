Home Sports NACADA confirm boxer, Conjestina Acheng' admitted to rehab, responding well to treatment
NACADA confirm boxer, Conjestina Acheng’ admitted to rehab, responding well to treatment

By Chuoyo Protus
Conjestina Achieng at the facility
Conjestina Achineg' looking relaxed. Photo - Carol Radull

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) have confirmed that boxing legend, Conjestina Achieng’ is responding well to treatment.

Conjestina was admitted at the Mediva Wellness Centre, Thika, in September. This is after her continued struggles with mental health hit the headlines once more.

Appeal for help

Furthermore, NACADA will pay for her stay at the facility. However, they also called on Kenyans of goodwill to come out and support Conjestina.

“We call on other Kenyans of goodwill and partners to support this initiative so that this icon of female boxing in Kenya receives the much-needed treatment and support so that she can get back on her feet.” NACADA’s CEO Victor Okioma, said.

Victor said that Conje’s good health would be critical as it would enable her mentor upcoming boxers, many who look up to her.

Carol Radull has on Thursday given an update on the matter, stating that October was actually her third month in the facility.

“Conjestina Achieng’s treatment at the NACADA Kenya approved facility is going well. She began her 3rd month on October 13th. As you know, rehabilitation is a process with good and bad days but progress is all we pray from. Thank you for continuing to pray for her and support her fund.” Radull said on Twitter.

Mental health problems hound legend

Since hanging up her gloves, mental health problems and drug addiction have prevented Conjestina from properly living her best life. She suffers from Schizoaffective disorder. Her plight got worse when COVID hit. Having retired to her rural home in Siaya, Conje was unable to eat properly and feed her family. Carol Radull brought her plight back to the public on July 28th.

Mike Sonko had last year airlifted the boxer to his home before admitting her to the Eden House Rehab Centre, Diani.

