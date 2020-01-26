Home Sports News NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash
Sports News

NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

By Alfred Kiura
NBA legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash

National Basketball Association [NBA] legend and former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant has died after his helicopter crashed on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

The five-time NBA champion who also had 18 All-star titles under his name was traveling with four other people on his private helicopter when it went down killing everyone on board.

Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa.

The city of Calabasas took to Twitter to express their condolences noting that it was with great sadness to learn of the death of the legend adding that the Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] and National Transportation Safety Board [NTSB] were already on the ground to investigate the cause of the crash.

Kobe Bryant was considered one of the greatest players of all time to play in the NBA. He spent his whole 20-year career playing for Lakers. The 41-year-old was a 15-time member of All-NBA Team, a 12-time member of the All-Defensive Team. In 2003, he was accused of sexual assault but the charges were later dropped.

Kobe Bryant is considered one of the greatest players of all time in the games history.

In 2008, he was named the Most Valuable Player. He is positioned fourth on the league’s all-time regular scoring. Kobe won gold medals with his U.S national team at the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics. In 2018, he won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for his film dubbed Dear Basketball. He also scooped four All-Star MVP Awards. He leaves behind his wife Vanessa and their three daughters; Natalia, Bianca and their newborn baby Capri.

