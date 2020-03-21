Home Sports News NSL side hands five stars new deals
Sports News

NSL side hands five stars new deals

By Collins Luvisia
Nairobi City Stars Peter Opiyo in action Photo Courtesy/ City Stars

National Super League side Nairobi City Stars have tied down five players as the hunt for the Kenya Premier League promotion continues.

Wycliffe Otieno, a central defender has extended his contract by one year. He is joined by Calvin Masawa who has signed a two-year contract extension with the Kawangware based side.

The former Migori FC man is scheduled to stay with the club till 2022 which means he will be with the club for 11 years.

Anthony Muki Kimani, Charles Otieno and Davis Agesa are also set to spend two more years with the side after signing new deals.

City Stars Chief Executive Officer Patrick Korir has revealed that the five were handed new deals after they received approval from the Technical Bench. The CEO feels their stay will bring stability in the team.

“The five extended their contracts after receiving the nod from the technical bench. It gives the team stability going forward.” said club CEO Patrick Korir.

Korir also stated that negotiations are on to have more players in the squad sign extension deals.

“Discussions are still ongoing with other players and the list of extensions should grow further in the weeks to come,” added Korir.

The former KPL side is enjoying a fine form in the second tier. The side sits top of the log with 64 points after 26 rounds of the league.

Sanjin Algic coached side has picked 20 wins, four draws and two losses. They are 10 points ahead of second-placed Bidco United.

Their matches were postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Previous articleGovernment to set up Blue Economy centre worth 1.1 Billion in Kwale

