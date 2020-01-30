Pablo Mari joins Arsenal from Flamengo

Arsenal has signed Flamengo defender Pablo Mari on an initial loan deal with an option to buy him later. Arsenal made him a deal for up to 120million Euros with the club first paying a 4million loan fee upfront while having an option to sign him permanently for 8 million Euros in the summer.

The 26-year-old becomes the first signing for Arsenal’s new coach Mikel Arteta since taking over as head coach in the club in December 2019.

While speaking to the Arsenal media Mari said, “This is one of the best clubs in the world, so I’m absolutely delighted to be joining and I’m really looking forward to playing in this jersey and helping the team”.

“We need to change the dynamic around the team, so the short-term objectives are the most important things, as I have said, we have Mikel’s ideas, aligned with the club and we need to perform very well to change things,” He added.

The former Manchester City defender joined Flamengo last year where he had been since 2016, after loan spells in Girona, NAC Breda and Deportivo La’ Coruna. He however, started his career in Mallorca and spent three seasons with Gimnastic before being signed by Manchester City in 2018

In Flamengo, Mari contributed so much by helping them win the Brazilian league title last season and he also contributed to their Copa Libertadores win. The Spanish centre back has plans to be of big impact to Arsenal’s weak defence.