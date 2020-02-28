Home Sports News Premier League. Disturbing news for Liverpool. The dominator may not get the...
Sports News

Premier League. Disturbing news for Liverpool. The dominator may not get the title

By kenyan

Although Liverpool FC has dominated the Premier League, it is not said that it will win the championship title. In this case, it’s not about sporting matters, but about an increasingly dangerous epidemic of coronavirus.

Worrying news for the Liverpool FC team was published by telegraph.co.uk on Thursday. According to the findings of this medium, The Reds may not receive the title of national champion.

How is this possible? It’s about coronavirus. If the Premier League games are shortened by the epidemic, then there will be a problem.

The rules for the English championship do not provide for a situation in which the games would end early. Therefore, there may be a situation in which Liverpool will finish the competition in the highest place, but still will not receive the championship title. It is also unknown what would happen to the last three teams if the league ended prematurely.

The coronavirus epidemic is causing more and more confusion in the world of sport. Losing the title by a raging virus would undoubtedly be very painful for Liverpool, who rules and divides in the Premier League. We would like to remind you that The Reds are in the lead position with 22 points ahead of Manchester City’s second in the table.

Previous articleIran’s vice president infected with Covid- 19 (coronavirus)

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Gor Mahia takes on Western Stima as they look to stretch ahead

Chuoyo Protus -
Gor Mahia will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table when they take on Western Stima. Gor will use the...
Read more
Sports News

Paul Kiongera eager lift up Wazito after KPL return

Collins Luvisia -
As Paul Kiongera signed for Wazito in January, many questioned his move. Some pundits felt Wazito had made a wrong signing. This was because the...
Read more
Sports News

Former AFC Leopards coach takes over at Rayon Sports

Collins Luvisia -
Former AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo Andre has been unveiled as Head Coach at Rwandese Premier League side, Rayon Sports FC. The tactician returns to...
Read more
15,266FansLike
3,446FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Premier League. Disturbing news for Liverpool. The dominator may not get the title

Sports News kenyan -
Although Liverpool FC has dominated the Premier League, it is not said that it will win the championship title. In this case, it's not...
Read more

Iran’s vice president infected with Covid- 19 (coronavirus)

News Connie Mukenyi -
Masoumeh Ebtekar, Iran's Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, has revealed she is infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19). The female legislator joins an increasing...
Read more

Chinese who caned Kenyan worker finally deported

News Tracy Nabwile -
A few weeks ago, four Chinese nationals were arrested at Choz Wou restaurant. This was right after a video emerged on the internet. The...
Read more

KDF Soldiers to man all Country’s entry points to combat Coronavirus outbreak

Health Stephen Ginni -
Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua confirms that Kenya Defence Forces will take charge of all entry points to the country. He said on...
Read more

Kenyan Economy: Coronavirus takes its toll on Kenyans

Business News Connie Mukenyi -
The Kenyan economy is currently as volatile as it can get. The spread of coronavirus from China towards various parts of the world has...
Read more

God is Great – Betty Kyallo’s daughter fully recovered

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
K24 news anchor Betty Kyallo has confirmed that her daughter Ivanna has fully recovered after she was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease last...
Read more

Coronavirus in Nigeria: Nigeria Health Minister Confirms

Health Connie Mukenyi -
Coronavirus has finally found its way to Africa. Nigeria is now the first sub-Sahara African country to confirm cases of Coronavirus within its boundaries. The...
Read more

It goes down in the DM – Jackie Matubia reveals how she met her former husband

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Former Tahidi High actress Jackie Matubia has revealed that she met her former husband and the father to her five-year-old daughter though Instagram. While speaking...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke