Premier League. Disturbing news for Liverpool. The dominator may not get the title

Although Liverpool FC has dominated the Premier League, it is not said that it will win the championship title. In this case, it’s not about sporting matters, but about an increasingly dangerous epidemic of coronavirus.

Worrying news for the Liverpool FC team was published by telegraph.co.uk on Thursday. According to the findings of this medium, The Reds may not receive the title of national champion.

How is this possible? It’s about coronavirus. If the Premier League games are shortened by the epidemic, then there will be a problem.

The rules for the English championship do not provide for a situation in which the games would end early. Therefore, there may be a situation in which Liverpool will finish the competition in the highest place, but still will not receive the championship title. It is also unknown what would happen to the last three teams if the league ended prematurely.

The coronavirus epidemic is causing more and more confusion in the world of sport. Losing the title by a raging virus would undoubtedly be very painful for Liverpool, who rules and divides in the Premier League. We would like to remind you that The Reds are in the lead position with 22 points ahead of Manchester City’s second in the table.