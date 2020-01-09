President promises volleyball team government’s support after Olympics qualification

President Uhuru Kenyatta has promised Kenyan national women volleyball team Malkia Strikers government’s support after ending a 16-year wait to return to international showpiece Olympics after seeing off Nigeria in the last match of the 2020 Tokyo Volleyball Qualifications held on Thursday 9, January in Cameroon.

In what was a mouth-watering clash, the national team beat the West African side in three straight sets (25-15, 25-21, 21-9); to finish top of the group one point ahead of second-placed hosts Cameroon and book a ticket for the showpiece to be held in Japan.

Through the state house's social media pages, the President while congratulating the team, termed the qualification as a showcase of Kenya's rising profile as an African sporting powerhouse

“President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated the national women volleyball team 🇰🇪, #MalkiaStrikers, for qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after a streak of four impressive wins in the qualifiers held in Yaounde, Cameroon. The President termed the team’s qualification, after 16 years of waiting, as a showcase of Kenya’s rising profile as an African sporting powerhouse and assured the team of the Government’s continued support as they prepare for the summer games,” read the statement.

Vice President, William Samoei Ruto was also not left behind as he heaped praise on the team for their efforts.

“Congratulations Malkia Strikers for qualifying for the 2020 Japan Olympics. Your hardwork, wit, talent, skill, and determination has earned you the honours. We look forward to more of the same at the Olympic Games. Hongera!” read Vice President’s statement.

The national team went from strength to strength on their way to booking their ticket; beating Egypt, 3-1, Boswana 3-0, and Cameroon 3-2 before crushing Nigeria. The last time the Strikers qualified for the competition was in 2004.