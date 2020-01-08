Home Sports News Sadio Mane: Hometown celebration after winning CAF award
Sadio Mane: Hometown celebration after winning CAF award

By Edwin Ginni
Celebrations broke out at Bambali after Sadio Mane was crowned African Player of the Year

Sadio Mane stepped on the podium for the fourth time to be crowned CAF player of the year as he knew the title was his.

The awarding sent delight to soccer lovers across the world for the Senegalese’s outstanding performance.

In his hometown Bambali, locals could not hide the joy of seeing one of their own in the world top maps. Men and women, young and old pulled out to the streets to celebrate the victory.

Mane’s victory was threatened by stiff competition from Manchester City’s Riyadh Mahrez and Liverpool’s Mo Salah.

