Sadio Mane: Hometown celebration after winning CAF award

Sadio Mane won the CAF award for 2019

His hometown could not hold the joy and pulled out to streets

Sadio Mane stepped on the podium for the fourth time to be crowned CAF player of the year as he knew the title was his.

It's official! 🥇 The African Player of the Year for 2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣ is #SadioMane What an achievement for the Senegalese winger! 🇸🇳 #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/BwFBBxFBR1 — #CAFAwards2019 (@CAF_Online) January 7, 2020

The awarding sent delight to soccer lovers across the world for the Senegalese’s outstanding performance.

In his hometown Bambali, locals could not hide the joy of seeing one of their own in the world top maps. Men and women, young and old pulled out to the streets to celebrate the victory.

Villagers from Bambali village from Sadio Mane in Senegal, watching after the player was named Africa's best player 2019 pic.twitter.com/cDB6KORnFz — SportsObama.com (@SportsObama) January 8, 2020

Mane’s victory was threatened by stiff competition from Manchester City’s Riyadh Mahrez and Liverpool’s Mo Salah.