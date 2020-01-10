Sadio Mane: The African King Set for World Dominion?

When Yaya Toure was the only African in the 23-man shortlist for the Ballon d’Or, the prospects of him winning the award were faint, fainter than a faded yellow line in a neglected road.

That was not due to the fact that the then Manchester City midfield engine did not do enough to float around as a prospective winner. Indeed, he had just turned in one of his best performances for the Citizens.

With Mancini appointed City coach, Toure went on to the form of his life, scoring twenty and assisting a further nine in the EPL as City claimed a domestic double. He had laid down the prospects. He was ripe for the win.

Instead, a perfect foil in the shape of Cristiano Ronaldo won it. Yet for some observers, Toure had done enough, nay, more than enough, to claim a famous win. That would have been only the second time an African would have won it.

CAF WIN AND FOURTH PLACE BALLON D’OR FINISH

Fast forward to 2019, the Ballon’d’Or shortlist, three African players made it to the top ten. Mane, ranked highest among them, finishing fourth behind Messi, Virgil Van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo. The consensus again, was that Mane, off the back of an incredible season with Liverpool that saw him win the Champions League, deserved a better finish than fourth place.

Mane’s efforts saw him claim the CAF player of the year though, which is the least he deserves.

“I’m no King.” He said after the win. Classic Mane – reserved, a man that constantly tries to deflect attention away from himself.

Together with Salah, the two African players form two-thirds of a formidable Liverpool forward line that is completed with the elegant and quietly effective Roberto Firmino. Salah and Mane finished the 2018-19 season tied on 22 goals. A third African player, Aubameyang pulled level on the last day of the season.

Already this season, Mane is on 11 goals. In addition, he’s on the back of an unbeaten run at Liverpool in the English Premier League. He guided Senegal to the Afcon final last year, where they lost out to a Mahrez-inspired Algerian side.

MORE THAN STATS

But Mane is a player that is more than just the stats posted. Watch any Liverpool game and you will see him track back dutifully when Liverpool are on the defensive. His pace and abilities on one on one make him a key to any door bolt in attack. He is great with both feet. He is a menace in the air, just ask Man City and Aston Villa. In short, a complete player.

Thus, watching what he has done, it is hard to argue against Mane winning the Ballon d’Or soon. Below, we look at arguments for a Ballon d’Or win for Mane.

Consistency

Mane has performed excellently for Liverpool since signing for the Reds in 2016. Last season, he hit his best heights as Liverpool came to within a point of ending a 29-year wait for a Premier League trophy. Mane was key in that run, and already this season looks to take his game to another level.

Trophies

There is little doubt that Liverpool will win the English Premier League this season. As we have seen with previous Ballon d’Or winners, winning trophies is the nucleus to getting the votes. Liverpool’s trophy cabinet has started to fill up, and at the eye of the victories, is Mane. That is enough for him to claim the famous Golden Ball.

Marketability

The Ballon d’Or has in the past years been accused of giving the award to more marketable players in the past year. Sure, the performances mattered, but then many argued that very few top performers can rival Messi and Ronaldo in terms of marketability.

Yet, with the emergence of Mane as a top performer, it is hard to repress the knowledge that he can be a widely marketable player. His performances have been superb. His consistency towards the end of the last decade provides a foundation to believe that he would perform highly for a long time.

Along with Salah, they are two of the most recognizable African players in the continent. Mane, with his humility and humanitarian work in Senegal, has many admirers. While that does not necessarily translate to marketability, it is a case for his growing popularity.

However, there is a case against Mane for the ballon d’Or soon.

Messi and Cristiano

The two players have battled it out as the best of this generation for a decade now. And the signs remain that they still have enough stamina left to shatter more records this decade. As such, Mane’s performances would need to rival the two greats. That is not above Mane. He has what it takes. Except, if Ronaldo and Messi keep their performances, it is hard to see another player usurp them of the golden ball, no matter how good they are.

Still, in this new decade, Mane should emerge as one of the standout players the world has ever seen. He has already laid down the foundation. Now, let’s sit back and watch him conquer the World.