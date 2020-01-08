Home Sports News Star striker ditches Gor Mahia
Sports News

Star striker ditches Gor Mahia

By Collins Luvisia
Gor Mahia FC line-up in a past match. Photo Courtesy/Gor Mahia

Botswana Giants Township Rollers FC have acquired the services of Striker Francis Afriyie from Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia.

The Ghanaian has penned down a two and a half year deal with the side having ditched Gor Mahia who are struggling in terms of finances.

“Welcome To Rollers Francis Afriyie The 24-year-old, who turns 25 on January 18 joins the Blues from current Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia on a two and a half year contract,” reads a statement by Township Rollers.

His move comes after reports that he left Gor Mahia due lack of payment. The forward  through his Agent labelled lack of pay as a breach of contract. The forward went back to Ghana during the Christmas period and never reported back at Gor.

The forward joined Gor Mahia at the beginning of the 2019-20 season and he has scored six goals in eleven KPL appearances.

He previously played for Bechem United in the Premier League of his native Ghana; then moved Vojvodina in the Serbia Super League (top division); played Murcielagos in the third tier of Mexico before joining Gor Mahia at the beginning of this season

Afriyie was part of the Bechem United team that made history in 2016 when they won the MTN Ghana FA Cup.

