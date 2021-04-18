The Return of the King! Eliud Kipchoge wins NN Mission Marathon

Elite Kenyan Athlete Eliud Kipchoge has won the NN Mission Marathon held in the Netherlands on Sunday morning.

Off a disappointing finish at the 2020 London Marathon, where he finished eighth, Eliud Kipchoge clocked 2 hours 04 minutes and 30 seconds in Airport Twente, Netherlands.

Mission Complete ✅✅✅ Eliud Kipchoge wins the NN Mission Marathon at Aiport Twente, 2:04:30!#MissionMarathon pic.twitter.com/Msm3Px5W4w — NN Running Team (@NNRunningTeam) April 18, 2021

Pacemakers lead charge

Kipchoge beat his compatriot and training mate, Jonatha Korir, who came second. Kipchoge’s coach, Patrick Sang, met him at the finish line and proceeded to hand him the Kenyan flag.

Two pacemakers, Philomenon Kacheran and Noah Kipkemboi, led the race before dropping off after the 25 km mark. Kipchoge led early with the pacemakers.

However, he would soon surge ahead of the chasing pack at the 33 km mark, leading his training mate, Jonathan Korir.

He crossed the 40 km mark after 1:57:58, before ending the race at his stated time.

Real test of Kipchoge

Kipchoge termed the race as a real test which he was happy he had managed to finish well.

“This was a real test, and I am happy that I managed to finish well. The organizers have done a great job, and now it’s time to go back to Kenya and prepare for the Olympics,” Kipchoge beamed after the race.

Indeed, the race came to be after 50 athletes came together to create qualification time ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, set for July and August 2021.

Other athletes who took part in the race include other Kenyans, Laban Korir, Jonathan Korir, Augustine Chege, Ugandans Stephen Kiprotich, and Felix Chemonges. There was also Jo Fukuda from Japan, Marius Ionescu from Romania, Roy Hoornweg from the Netherlands, and Gladys Chesir.

However, there was no public to witness the Kipchoge storm to victory. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc in many countries across the world.

Kipchoge is the current holder of the Olympic Marathon medal and will be seeking to break his previous record after his 1:59 exploits in 2019. Kipchoge won the 2016 Olympic Marathon in Rio at 2:08:44. Thus, based on today’s performance, he is well on course to better that come Tokyo 2020.