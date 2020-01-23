Tusker FC striker bags prestigious KPL monthly accolade

Tusker FC forward Timothy Otieno has been named November 2019 Sports Journalists Association of Kenya/LG Kenyan Premier League player of the month during an award ceremony held at the club’s training ground in Ruaraka.

The former FC Talanta, Gor Mahia and Posta Rangers man was feted after an exemplary month in which he scored 5 five league goals for the Robert Matano coached Brewers to put his side on the contention of the league title this year.

The attacker began the month with a brace against Nzoia Sugar FC before finding the back of the net once against KCB, Western Stima, and Posta Rangers; a tally that made him the top scorer in the league that month although he has since been overtaken by AFC Leopards’ John Makwatta who has 12 for the season.

The award sees him walk home with a 49 inch LG TV and a personified trophy. It is the second time he is winning the accolade having bagged it with Posta Rangers in 2016.

Speaking during the event, the striker spoke of his delight at winning the award but admitted that he believed that he could win it after the impressive run in the Kenyan Premier League.

“I’m so happy to have won the award after an impressive run of goal scoring. I knew the award was not far off because of the kind of run the team has been and credit to my teammates for helping me get this recognition,” the former Kakamega High School Student stated.

The good run also saw him recalled to the national team Harambee Stars. He was part of Francis Kimanzi’s squad that took part in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Uganda where Kenya finished in third position.

“That month got me called up to the national team and I want to keep scoring to maintain my stay with Harambee Stars and help Kenya achieve something special,” he added.

The attacker is focused on winning the Kenyan Premier League title this season and it is something he believes is within his reach despite Makwatta’s fine form in the league this season. He says his teammates can help him bag the title.



“I also aspire to lay my hands on the golden boot. It has been my dream and I’ve tried to win it in the past but it looks feasible this season with the entire team firing on all cylinders. They can really help me win it,” he concluded.