United planning to sign James Maddison

By Edwin Ginni
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: James Maddison of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on April 28, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Manchester United wants to sign up Leister’s James Madison and is prepared to make a £45 million bid plus Jesse Lingard. Leicester who has a history of building excellent teams and then seeing their stars lured to bigger clubs. Among these players include Riyad Mahrez, Ngolo Kante and Harry Maguire. Lingard has failed to improve and manager ole gunners Solskjaer like players for their usefulness and reliability as that is also what he is known for.

Manchester united value Lingard at £40nmillion which makes their valuation for Maddison at £85 million. United are prepared to offer Maddison a tremble his current £55k –a-week wage packet. Leicester, on the other hand, would have to change their salary structure to match that. This is because Leicester’s top earners are Jamie Vardy on £140k a week and goalkeeper Casper Schmeichel who earns £130k wage a week.

Maddison may off course be desperate and wants to play in the champion’s league and will be looking for united to qualify for the competition whereas Leicester may already be in the qualifying top four of the premier league and 14 points ahead of Manchester United.

Therefore Leicester is determined to hang to their star but they have not contacted Maddison’s agent to begin negotiations of a new deal. Leicester’s manager Brendan Rodgers said,” James is a very talented player, a wonderful player and will be here in January and beyond”. He also said, “There’s no pressure to sell here and there’s need to add more player”. He also hopes nobody will leave Leicester this January and he rather wants to add more players.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

