Home Sports News Unstoppable Lukaku helps Inter remain top of Serie A
Sports News

Unstoppable Lukaku helps Inter remain top of Serie A

By Edwin Ginni

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan held on to the top spot in Serie A on Monday with a 3-1 win over Napoli to keep the pressure on Juventus who earlier won Cagliari with Cristiano Ronaldo netting his first hat-trick in Serie A.Antonio Conte’s  Inter ended their 23 years wait for a league win in Naples to stay the first position, however the level points with Juventus after 18 games but Inter is ahead on goal difference. Lazio is third, six points below Juventus and Inter but with a game in hand.

“It’s an important victory winning away to Napoli is never easy, “said  Conte after his 100th Serie A victory as a coach but first in Naples. Inter’s three goals all came from mistakes from Napoli who have been runners up the past two seasons but position eighth this season. Lukaku scored on the 14TH minute with a powerful run through the Napoli defence.

He also scored in the 33rd minute with the goalkeeper Alex Meret fumbling into the goal. Arkadiusz Milik pulled a goal back for Napoli four minutes before half time but Lautoro Martinez added the third for Inter after the hour mark following another Napoli mixup in the Napoli defence to give inter their first win at the Stadio San Paolo since 1997. It was a crazy weekend for football as Lazio won 2-1 over Brescia  on Sunday, Juventus  3-0 win over Cagliari, and Roma were beaten home by Torino

Previous articleKenyan Leaders React To Miguna Miguna’s Frustration

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports News

Star striker ditches Gor Mahia

Collins Luvisia -
Botswana Giants Township Rollers FC have acquired the services of Striker Francis Afriyie from Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia. The Ghanaian has penned down...
Read more
News

Government sets Strict Measures on Betting Industry

Fredrick Musila -
Betting in Kenya has seen a rise in profits and intents for a long time now. The government has been setting rules and regulations...
Read more
Sports News

Gor Mahia nominated for SOYA Awards

Collins Luvisia -
`Kenyan Premier League holders Gor Mahia FC have been nominated for Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) scheduled for Mombasa on 24 January. Gor...
Read more
12,208FansLike
2,980FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Unstoppable Lukaku helps Inter remain top of Serie A

Sports News Edwin Ginni -
Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan held on to the top spot in Serie A on Monday with a 3-1 win over Napoli...
Read more

Kenyan Leaders React To Miguna Miguna’s Frustration

News Erick Flavour -
A section of Kenyan legislators has voiced their disappointment on how the government is handling Dr. Miguna Miguna’s case. The homecoming of the Canada-based lawyer...
Read more

Khalwale terms Raila ‘a betrayer’ after Miguna’s return drama

News Collins Luvisia -
Former Kakamega senator Dr. Boni Khalwale has termed ODM leader Raila Odinga a  betrayer as embattled lawyer Miguna Miguna continues to hustle his way...
Read more

Star striker ditches Gor Mahia

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Botswana Giants Township Rollers FC have acquired the services of Striker Francis Afriyie from Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia. The Ghanaian has penned down...
Read more

Wife to Zimbabwe’s Vice president freed on bail

News Pat Kay -
Marry Mubaiwa, the estranged wife to Zimbabwe's vice president Constantino Chiwenga was on Monday released on a cash bail of 50,000 dollars. She is...
Read more

Government sets Strict Measures on Betting Industry

News Fredrick Musila -
Betting in Kenya has seen a rise in profits and intents for a long time now. The government has been setting rules and regulations...
Read more

Willis Raburu’s wife speaks after loss of unborn child

News kenyan -
Marya Prude, the wife of Citizen TV presenter, Willis Raburu has spoken out for the first time since the tragic loss of her unborn...
Read more

Naivasha families cry out for help as floods leave many homeless

News affaxerd -
Over 70 families from Naivasha who were affected by flood last year are now raising their voices to cry out for help. The Naivasha...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke