Unstoppable Lukaku helps Inter remain top of Serie A

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan held on to the top spot in Serie A on Monday with a 3-1 win over Napoli to keep the pressure on Juventus who earlier won Cagliari with Cristiano Ronaldo netting his first hat-trick in Serie A.Antonio Conte’s Inter ended their 23 years wait for a league win in Naples to stay the first position, however the level points with Juventus after 18 games but Inter is ahead on goal difference. Lazio is third, six points below Juventus and Inter but with a game in hand.

“It’s an important victory winning away to Napoli is never easy, “said Conte after his 100th Serie A victory as a coach but first in Naples. Inter’s three goals all came from mistakes from Napoli who have been runners up the past two seasons but position eighth this season. Lukaku scored on the 14TH minute with a powerful run through the Napoli defence.

He also scored in the 33rd minute with the goalkeeper Alex Meret fumbling into the goal. Arkadiusz Milik pulled a goal back for Napoli four minutes before half time but Lautoro Martinez added the third for Inter after the hour mark following another Napoli mixup in the Napoli defence to give inter their first win at the Stadio San Paolo since 1997. It was a crazy weekend for football as Lazio won 2-1 over Brescia on Sunday, Juventus 3-0 win over Cagliari, and Roma were beaten home by Torino