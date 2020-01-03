Home Sports News Victor Wanyama's stunner against Liverpool in for the goal of the decade
Sports News

By Affaxerd Cheruiyot
Tottenhalm's striker Victor Wanyama

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Victor Wanyama’s goal against Liverpool FC has been nominated for the goal of the decade. Wanyama scored the incredible goal on February 4th 2019 when Spurs were facing the reds for the EPL title. The 28-year old star, who had just been brought in 10 minutes towards the end of the match as a substitute, received a precise pass from his teammate Ericksen while advancing towards the opponent’s goal and sent a screamer towards the top-left corner of the goalpost to secure a goal for spurs.

The Kenyan star’s 30-yard short from the goalpost helped the Lilywhites secure a point as it levelled the scores. Speaking after the match, Victor Mugubi Wanyama admitted that the goal was among his best in his career.

“I didn’t have time to think much before taking the shot,” said the Harambee stars’ captain, “It was one of the best goals I ever scored. I just reacted before the Liverpool players. I thought I’d just let it go because the ball was bouncing and I didn’t want to think too much. And I just let it fly.”

Wanyama’s goal was nominated alongside 24 other goals including Harry Kane’s goal against Arsenal andpeter Crouch’s goal against Man City.

Previous articleEPL transfer window rumours

