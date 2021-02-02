Western Stima to fire all players after match-fixing scandal

Football Kenya Federation PL side, Western Stima, could axe all players after the match-fixing scandal.

A week ago, a Ugandan national was arrested in Kisumu following a sting operation. Ronald Niwagira Mogisha had called on Western Stima players for a meeting. He had planned for the players to ‘give away’ their Premier League match against KCB 4-0. The game would give the players a Ksh 600,000 payout.

Sting operation

With the match set for Sunday, Mogisha met a few of the players on Saturday, with Ksh 70,000 at hand. However, at that point, the players had alerted Western Stima Chair, Laban Jobita. Jobita then laid the trap, with DCI detectives among those pretending to the players at the meeting.

Western Stima would go on to lose 3-1 to the Bankers in the Sunday match.

Now, Jobita has stated that he intends to axe all the 28 players in the squad from his team and build a new team. Speaking to the Nation Sport, Jobita said that he was a man of integrity and wouldn’t sit back as his team engaged in unethical acts.

Tiding up the club

Jobita said that the investigations implicated many players and several other teams in Nairobi.

“We are in the process of tidying up, and we will fire the whole squad before the end of the transfer window.”

Jobita also revealed that he would withdraw the case against Mogisha to salvage the careers of the players involved. However, he said that he would not let the players don the Western Stima jersey again.

Second chances

“They have families and deserve yet another chance, but they will have to leave my club,” Jobita said. He termed it unfortunate that match-fixing could happen while they put in the effort to ensure the player’s welfare.

Jobita also dismissed claims in the media that he had fired team coach, Paul Ogai.

Ogai also told Nation Sport that he had trained with the team on Monday morning and had not received a termination letter.