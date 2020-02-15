Home Technology Facebook releases a Pinterest-like app for Hobbyists
Facebook releases a Pinterest-like app for Hobbyists

By Edwin Ginni
Facebook has released a Pinterest-like app - Hobbi
  • Facebook has released Hobbi, a photo-sharing and project management app
  • Facebook initially released a meme making app – Whale

The social media industry is always on a changing track and remaining at the top of the game even if you are a giant like Facebook, you should seek new ways to capture new audiences and keep those on board.

That is exactly what Facebook is doing, evidently in their new product – an app for sharing photos of activities like cooking, and DIY projects for home improvements. 

Just a while after releasing a meme making app, here is Hobbi, a Pinterest-like app.

The new products division at Facebook has announced the release of the app that will help you document what you love to do and help you remember it on time.

Hobbi will let “you document and remember the things you love to do,” reads part of the app’s description on Apple’s App Store. 

The app will enable hobbyists to organize their projects and manage them with ease as collections. The whole idea behind the app seemingly is enabling easier tracking of progress in projects.

Additionally, Hobbi users will be able to share completed projects in the form of projects. After a project is completed shareable videos will be built directly on the platform. As of now, Hobbi is only available on iOS 11.1 or later and in a few piloted counties.

Facebook’s NEP initially created Whale – a meme creating app

Initially, Facebook’s New Project Experimentation Team (NPE) created Whale, a meme making app. Since NEP was put together in 2019, four apps have been released but none has gone mainstream.

