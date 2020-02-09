Google Maps turns 15, revamps icon, introduces more features

Google Maps has clocked 15 years since its launching

Google has changed the icon and done a couple of changes to better their user experience

Maps plans to introduce Live View for real-time location views

Google Maps has officially turned 15 since its launching with evidence of great success from increase of users to development of new features.

In what has been seen as a new look to the whole design and functionality of the navigation app, Maps has launched a new icon – a standalone pin branded with Google’s colours.

Google Maps has additionally changed the internal view with two new tabs named ‘contribute’ and ‘updates’ to add on the usual three tabs – ‘Explore,’ ‘commute,’ and ‘For You.’

The tab named ‘For You’ has been made more user-oriented by being renamed ‘Saved.’

The new design lets you click less and experience more navigation, it will start on all Android and iOS devices immediately.

More Upcoming Features

Other than improving the design, Maps has promised more features to increase user experience in future. Live View – is a feature they plan to introduce and augment to reality. This will enable users navigate effortlessly over real life objects.

Public transit as a key feature in transportation will be more detailed, unlike the current version which will only inform you about train or bus crowding.

The new features will start rolling out as from March.