Kenyans to enjoy fast, affordable internet following approval of Google Loon services

By Edwin Ginni
Kenyans will now access fast, afordable internet after approval of Google Loon services.

President Kenyatta, on a media briefing at the statehouse on Monday, announced that the country has approved Google Loon services in the country to facilitate 4G data coverage in the country.

The approval is cojoined with other measures the government is taking to prevent further spread of the coronavirus and facilitate working from home.

“In regard, to foster communication and enable Kenyans enhance remote working, my administration has granted approvals that will ensure 4G data coverage throughout Kenya,” the president said in the briefing.

President Kenyatta further announced that the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority has signed an agreement with the service providers (Google Loon) and will allow balloons to fly over the Kenyan commercial airspace.

The ballons will house 4G base stations and have a capacity to provide stronger connections for up to 5000 square kilometres.

‘The development will enable Kenya to remain her competitiveness in the field of ICT and innovations especially during this time of crisis,’ the president said.

Telkom Kenya and Google have been testing  the product for two years and will roll out soon.

The president said that once the service is inaugurated, it will extend Telkom Kenya’s 4G network coverage to areas which currently are faced by connection problems or are not covered by any of the network providers.

The process will also foster e-Learning as it will allow teachers to communicate with learners remotely especially this time when schooled are closed over the coronavirus outbreak.

On the recently set up telemedicine centre, the president urged Kenyans to be proud of the country’s front raw role in promoting technology and innovations.

What is Google Loon

Loon, a sister company to Google, comprises a network of space flying balloons that deliver faster internet connectivity to underserved or unserved communities around the globe.

The balloons are specially built to survive harsh conditions in the stratosphere where wind can blow up to 100km/h and temperatures drop as low as -90 degrees.

Loon’s partnership with Telkom is the first commercial service of the company in Africa.

Previous articleI did not meet him – Raila denies coming into contact with quarantined Kilifi deputy governor

