Opera completes installation of local servers in Mombasa, promises faster browsing speeds

By Edwin Ginni
Opera has finished installation of local servers in Mombasa and promised faster browsing speeds.

Browsing giant Opera has announced setting up of local servers in Mombasa. The company as said that the new servers will increase browsing speeds by up to 4 times. With the increase in speeds, Opera has promised a better experience for customers.

Opera mini has a massive user base in Kenya and Africa and is always in the move to improve user experiences. One of the ways of improving user experience is increasing connectivity speeds on the platform.

According to Opera, the newly installed local servers will reduce connection latency, transforming to better browsing experiences.

Opera has also integrated intelligent caching mechanisms to reduce lagging. 

The IT Director at Opera, Krystian Zubel, said that Kenya is an ‘online’ country with more than 80% of the population relying on the internet. He added that providing quick and uninterruptable internet is the main challenge.

“Kenya is a hyper-connected country with 86% of its population already online. The challenge is supplying users with uninterrupted and quick internet connectivity, with the installation of our local servers in Mombasa, we are improving connectivity speeds and meeting the needs of millions of connected Kenyans,” said Zubel.

With consideration on a cool and potentially high performance features, the servers were installed at the iColo.io MBA1 data center facility.

Welcoming the move, Ranjith Cherickel, CEO at iColo said they are privileged to support opera at the facility and invited more stakeholders to invest to reach their end users more reliably.

“We are privileged to be supporting Opera in their African growth and efforts to improve connectivity across Kenya. Using our strong community of connectivity partners, content delivery networks, and global networks in Mombasa, Opera can reach their end users in the most reliable manner,” said Mr. Cherickel, the iColo CEO.

