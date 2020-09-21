PS5, Oculus quest 2, next-gen Xbox – what should you buy?

The choice on which console to buy has never been harder. While the PS 5 has hogged much of the spotlight, it is easy to forget that the X-Box Next-Gen and the Oculus Quest 2 are also set for release this year.

Of the two, Oculus Quest is perhaps one that provides a rather different feel about it. It is a VR gaming device, which will likely be different from any other gaming experience.

With each of these gaming devices, you will get varied experiences, with each bringing a unique experience to the field.

So, which one should you buy?

Well, let’s look at the specs of each and what they bring to the table

PS5

The PS 5, made by Sony, is set for release in November 12, 2020. The console will have two variants, a $500 and a $400 (Digital Edition). Both will come with an 8-core,3.5GHz AMD Zen two processor, while having a 16GB GDDR6 RAM. Storage will be 825 GB custom SSD, with the machine capable of 8K resolution. However, only the standard PS 5 will have a 4K UHD Blu-ray Optical Disc Drive.

A major advantage of these is that they will be compatible with almost all PS 4 games. Additionally, you will get exclusive titles such as Spider Man: Miles Morales, Horizon II: Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7.

XBox Next-Gen

Known as Xbox Series X, this Microsoft console is set for release two days before Sony’s PS 5, on 10 November, 2020. The Xbox will have a starting price of $500. It will come packed with an 8-core, 3.8 GHz AMD Zen 2 processor, while also having a 16 GB GDDR6 RAM. In terms of storage, the Seriex X will feature up to 1 TB custom NVMe SSD. It will offer a resolution of 8K, and will feature a 4K Blu-ray Optical Disc Drive.

It will be compatible with all Xbox games, a select few in Xbox 360 and the original Xbox. However, it will have exclusive titles such as Forza Motorsport, State of Decay 3, Halo Infinite Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

Oculus Quest 2

This VR was developed by Facebook and is set to hit the shelves close to a month before the others – October 13th.

An update to the 2019 Oculus Quest, the OcQ 2 packs a 6GB RAM, updated from 4Gb in the first Oculus Quest. It also packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chipset, allowing for greater experiences with better resolutions and refresh rate.

The Oculus Quest 2 features an LCD screen with a resolution of 1832 X 1920, 2ith a 90Hz refresh rate.

So, which should you buy?

If you are looking for the comfort of the familiar, then the Xbox and PS 5 will definitely be enough. Indeed, coming down to each individual console will definitely be upon you as an individual. This is made especially by the fact that each of them is capable of playing games for the previous console. Thus, you won’t need to buy many new titles if you own the previous console.

However, if you are looking for a device that will give you a unique, immersive experience, then the Oculus Quest 2 VR is where it’s at.

However, the OcQ 2 needs you to link to your Facebook account.