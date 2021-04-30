1 billion-year-old fossil brings revelations about animal evolution

Researchers at the University of Sheffield, England, and Boston College, in the United States, have found a billion-year-old microfossil that can provide answers about the evolution of animals. The material was found in Loch Torridon, which is located in the northwest of Scotland, was named Bicellum Brasieri and has two very different types of cells. The fossil, according to the scientists, may have been the oldest multicellular animal ever discovered so far.

Charles Wellman, a Sheffield researcher and study leader, says the discovery sheds new light on the two most important events in the history of life on the planet: the origin of complex multicellularity and that of animals. “We found a primitive spherical organism made of an arrangement of two types of cell, the first step towards a complex multicellular structure, which has never been described in fossil records before,” he celebrates.

Wellman also says that the discovery of the new fossil suggests that the evolution of multicellular animals happened at least a billion years ago, and that the events that preceded the evolution of the animals may have occurred in fresh water and lakes instead of oceans. The discovery, which is incredibly well preserved, also brings a new look at the transition from single-celled to multicellular organisms, which are even more complex.

Paul Strother, a researcher at Boston College, says that what is seen at Bicellum Brasieri is an example that the origin of animals includes “the incorporation and reuse of ancient genes that had previously evolved in single-celled organisms”. Now, the team’s next step is to examine the Loch Torridon region to, who knows, find new fossils that may bring even more information about how the evolution of organisms with multiple cells works.