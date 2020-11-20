10 best animes dubbed in Portuguese [Crunchyroll & Netflix]

Want to see animes dubbed on Crunchyroll or Netflix? Check out a list of 10 different productions to choose from

several dubbed animes are available on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Some of them have not only great voiceovers in Portuguese, but also excellent stories, characters and scenes of action or emotion. Titles like Mob Psycho 100, Devilman Crybaby, Bungo Stray Dogs and One Piece are part of this list. Check out an overview with tips of what to watch in our language.

Productions of different genres and types are available dubbed: action, romance, war, among others. Check out a selection to enjoy.

Crunchyroll dubbed anime

Kaisen Jujutsu

Jujutsu Kaisen is a production based on the manga by Gege Akutami. In the story we have Yuji Itadori, a school athlete who is faced with a box containing a cursed finger. Faced with an evil threat, Yuji eats his finger and is possessed by a curse called Ryoumen Sukuna, which divides his body.

The anime is an action production, with several supernatural elements and other characters that enter the plot throughout the episodes.

Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World

Re: Zero is inspired by a novel written by Tappei Nagatsuki, telling the story of Subaru Natsuki. He is a nerd who only knows how to play video games, but one day he is transported to another world, where he gains the power to revive whenever he is killed.

The anime has romance, comedy and epic battles with magic, always focusing on Subaru and his relationships.

Bungo Stray Dogs

Inspired by the manga by Kafka Asagiri, Bungo Stray Dogs is a story that puts two sides in a battle for the city: private detectives and port mafia.

All heroes and villains are fictionalized versions of great world writers, such as HP Lovecraft, Edgard Allan Poe, Ryūnosuke Akutagawa and Louisa May Alcott. The plot mixes investigation with battles of spells and abilities.

Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 focuses on Mob, a young student with psychic powers who can explode at any time. The original story came from the manga written and drawn by the author known only as One, who also wrote One Punch Man.

One Punch Man, incidentally, is also available dubbed on Netflix, so it’s an extra tip for the text.

Saga of Tanya The Evil

Saga of Tanya The Evil tells the story of Tanya von Degurechaff, a 12-year-old girl who enlists in an army in what can be called a fictionalized version of Germany in the 1940s. Except that Tanya, in fact, was a man wage earner in the real world, who died and was transported to this reality.

Your challenge now is to live in this girl’s skin thanks to an unknown higher power. Inspired by Carlos Zen’s novels, the anime has war scenes and mixes fantastic elements.

Netflix dubbed animes

Devilman Crybaby

Devilman Crybaby is a modern remake of the manga work by Go Nagai, one of the most legendary creators of the genre. In this plot we accompany Akira Fudo, a young man who finds himself dominated by a sleeping demon inside, capable of destroying the world.

Soon Akira refuses to give in to evil and tries to fight other demons that spread throughout Japan. With only 12 episodes the production has a strong adult tone and a lot of meaning in the texts.

Beastars The Good Wolf

Original creation by Paru Itagaki, in manga, Beastars O Lobo Bom tells the story of a fictional world where humanoid animals live in society.

Legoshi is the protagonist, a wolf who always controls his instincts when he is around other weaker animals. At school, he discovers secrets from his friends and must deal with the consequences. Romance, action and drama await those watching.

Hi-Score Girl

Hi-Score Girl is a manga written by Rensuke Oshikiri that was adapted into an anime in 2018. It is centered on the life of Haruo Yaguchi, a young arcade addict who always plays Street Fighter 2 against his friends.

Soon he meets two girls: Akira Ono and Koharu Hidaka, who are also good at games and start to fight for your attention. Extremely nostalgic anime!

One Piece

One Piece is the great work of the writer and designer Eichihiro Oda. Aired since 1999, the anime has more than 900 episodes, but the first sagas can be seen dubbed on Netflix.

Luffy is the protagonist, a pirate who eats an unknown fruit and gains powers to stretch his body – now he goes after the dream of being the greatest pirate that has ever existed, alongside his crew.

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion is an original anime that also has a manga adaptation and was created by the old studio Gainax. It is one of the most popular anime of all time and its history is focused on battles of giant robots against beings that are called angels – sent to destroy humanity.

Evangelion won a new dub to be released on Netflix and is available in its entirety, 26 episodes, including with the films. Although it looks like a story of battle and action, it soon reveals itself as a work that studies various aspects of humanity and our meaning on Earth.