10 best Apple Arcade games for you to try

Between games with heavier graphics and others with simpler interfaces, Apple Arcade brings in its portfolio a series of options with great gameplay, interesting stories and the most diverse objectives.

A game of golf for those who hate golf, another one where you operate as a kind of Uber, talking and advising your passengers. A game where the whole floor is lava and you can’t step on it at all – hit childhood nostalgia, jumping from couch to couch in the living room? Not to mention the Lego and Star Trek franchises …

Check out below 10 of the best games Apple Arcade brings on its platform to test right now:

Hot Lava

Who has never played at pretending that the whole floor is lava? Jump between sofas, climb walls, surf on objects and escape the lava as much as you can – this fun first-person action game triggers the nostalgia of childhood moments. And there’s more: in Hot Lava, you can play online with your friends, through Multiplayer Mode. Improve your skills and abilities, explore the world together and always escape the lava, at any cost.

Lego Brawls

Take down all enemies and become the main challenger in this action-packed game with Lego signature. The latest game released by the franchise features iconic characters and incredible team battles, in which you can play with your friends online. In addition to the classic battle arenas, Lego Brawls it also brings exciting options like the Medieval Castle and a map inspired by Jurassic World.

Mini Metro +

Winner of a series of awards, in Mini Metro + you need to deploy the municipal rail system as the city grows before your eyes. With a similar objective to that of Mini Motorways – which proposes the construction of highways instead of railway lines -, it is important to be attentive to the new demands of the population and to use the transfer feature between the new subway lines to be built in the city, because the disheveled and totally random growth of the your municipality can complicate you more and more.

Neo Cab

NeoCab brings the emotional battle of fighting a fully automated world. Working in a kind of Uber, receive passengers and travel around the city to transport them in a timely manner. More than that, get to know the stories behind your passengers and try to balance your emotional and financial needs. Oh, and don’t forget to always stay with the perfect 5-star rating to stay on top of calls.

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Composed of a beautiful pop soundtrack, this arcade game combines motorcycles and broken hearts, dances and swords, skateboards and music scores. The balance of the universe is disturbed when a young woman has her heart broken. As a result, she is guided to a road in the heavens, where she meets her biker self, and sets out in search of bringing back the harmony of the universe. Sayonara Wild Hearts it is a magnificent, surprising game with a beautiful story.

Shantae and the Seven Sirens

A well-known hero in the gaming world, Shantae has a new challenge in a tropical adventure: now, it is necessary to explore the Submerged City and fight the Seven Mermaids. With great gameplay, in Shantae and the Seven Sirens, you meet characters from other adventures in the franchise and have fun with minigames and secrets, while exploring a vast underwater world.

Shinsekai into the Dephts

In this spectacular underwater exploration game, you are an aquanaut who needs to escape the invasion of ice in the marine area. For this, in Shinsekai into the Depths, go on an unexpected journey through the wonderful and amazing seabed, exploring submerged environments full of wonderful audiovisual experiences, where you may find ruins of ancient civilizations and need to keep an eye on the level of oxygen available in your reserves. And, who knows, find out at last if there are any more human beings surviving in such a deep place …

Star Trek: Legends

With incredible graphics, in Star Trek: Legends you take charge of the USS Artemis, being able to recruit and control more than 40 characters from the very famous franchise, including names like Picard, Kirk, Burnham, Data and Janeway. Lead your exploration team on the mysterious Nexus, breaking new worlds and honing your crew’s talents and skills in each new challenge.

The Pathless

Unlock extraordinary environments in an open world, with no right path to follow. In The Pathless, you are a master archer who must explore and save a mystical island from its ancient curse. With the help of a companion eagle, you can fly through the air and hone your bow and arrow skills for when you face the corrupted spirits that are scattered throughout the cursed world.

What the Golf?

A golf game for golfers – that’s right. In this fun game, you play golf with everything you can imagine: vases, cats, office chairs, dollhouses, and even yourself – yes, you throw yourself towards the golf ball. What about the goal? Well, it could be a small hole in the grass – but it could also be a huge goal with nets and goalposts. The golf ball, on the other hand, may be a soccer ball – or a cat, perhaps. In What the Golf?, nothing makes a lot of sense and that’s exactly what makes this game so fun the way it is.