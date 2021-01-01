10 historical series to watch on Netflix

Documentary, fictional or mixing the two types of narrative, historical series tend to be successful among the public. In the streamings, they also have their place guaranteed, and here you can check 10 historical series on Netflix, which besides being unmissable, address important moments, places and people from the past.

10 historical series on Netflix

1. The Crown

Scheduled to end in its sixth season, The Crown was the winner of the Golden Globe 2017 for best drama series. Despite the hints of fiction, its history shows in a very true way the reign of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, from the late 1940s to the beginning of the 21st century.

Creation: Peter Morgan

Year: 2016

Episodes: 40 (4 seasons)

Cast: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter

2. Versailles

Production of thunderous budget, Versailles had some of his scenes actually recorded in the palace. The series has as its starting point the construction of the castle, showing partially real stories of dispute, love and power that developed around it.

Creation: Simon Mirren and David Wolstencroft

Year: 2015

Episodes: 30 (3 seasons)

Cast: Alexander Vlahos and George Blagden

3. The Last Kingdom

Based on the works of Bernard Cornwell, The Last Kingdom is a fictional series, but one that portrays real events in the UK formation. In its plot, we accompany a warrior created by Vikings, whose fate is intertwined with that of Alfred the Great, the king of Wessex.

Creation: Stephen Butchard

Year: 2015

Episodes: 36 (4 seasons)

Cast: Alexander Dreymon and David Dawson

4. The Last Tsars

Despite the dramatized scenes, The Last Tsars it is a documentary production, which uses records of the time and speeches by historians along with their scripted moments. Its history shows the rise and fall of Nicholas II, the last emperor of the Romanov Dynasty.

Director: Adrian McDowall

Year: 2019

Episodes: 6 (1 season)

Cast: Robert Jack and Susanna Herbert

5. Marco Polo

Canceled after two seasons, Marco Polo it has a backdrop based on real events, but with creative freedom in its narrative and character development. The production revolves around the famous adventurer, in the years he was at the court of Kublai Khan, in China.

Creation: John Fusco

Year: 2014

Episodes: 20 (2 seasons)

Cast: Lorenzo Richelmy and Benedict Wong

6. Vikings

Recorded in Ireland, Vikings it mixes real stories with Nordic legends passed down between generations. Its history follows the Viking Ragnar Lodbork – and later his successors and other legendary figures – throughout the invasions carried out by the warrior in Medieval Scandinavia.

Creation: Michael Hirst

Year: 2019

Episodes: 89 (6 seasons)

Cast: Travis Fimmel and Katheryn Winnick

7. Troia: The Fall of a City

Produced by the British BBB, Troia: The Fall of a City presents a romanticized version of the historical facts that triggered the Trojan War. Its plot follows the romance of Paris and Helena of Sparta, and the developments that led to the siege and fall of the city.

Director: Derek Wax Owen Harris

Year: 2018

Episodes: 8 (1 season)

Cast: Bella Dayne and Louis Hunter

8. The Easter Uprising

Set in 1916, The Easter Uprising portrays an important historical moment in Ireland, through fictional characters. Through three friends and their families, we follow the rebellion in the country in search of its release from the United Kingdom.

Creation: Colin Teevan

Year: 2016

Episodes: 10 (2 seasons)

Cast: Brian Gleeson and Ruth Bradley

9. Templars

Despite the historical background, Templars it is a production with many fictional narratives. The series revolves around the Templars, an order of religious knights who tried to restructure 15 years after the Crusades, but only found persecution and tragedy in their path.

Creation: Don Handfield and Richard Rayner

Year: 2017

Episodes: 18 (2 seasons)

Cast: Tom Cullen and Pádraic Delaney

10. Ascension of the Ottoman Empire

Original Turkish platform mini series, Ascension Ottoman Empire follows the same production line The Last Tsars, recounting in a dramatized way documentary facts. In the plot, under the leadership of Muhammad II, we followed the expansion of the Ottoman Empire until the taking of Constantinople.

Creation: Kelly McPherson

Year: 2020

Episodes: 6 (1 season)

Cast: Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu and Tuba Büyüküstün

