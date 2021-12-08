10 secret Chrome functions for you to try now

Google Chrome may even be the most used web browser in the world, and this is due to a number of reasons, such as versatility and a user-friendly interface. Still, it holds some secret functions that you might not know about.

In addition to joining tabs into groups to facilitate daily organization, the browser also allows you to broadcast pages via Chromecast, take a screenshot, and even has a native antivirus. So check out 10 secret Chrome functions below that you can test right now on PC or mobile!

1. Organize tabs into groups

If you use a lot of tabs in Chrome in your daily life, you can use Chrome’s tab grouping function to help you organize better and find them more easily.

Right-click on a tab. Select “Add tab to new group”. Give the group a name and select its color. Add tabs to the new group or create new ones.

A plus is that this function can also be found in Chrome for mobile:

Tap the open number of tabs in the upper right corner. Click on the “Three dots” icon and select “Group tabs.” Select which tabs you want to group and tap “Group”. Within a page, press your finger over a link and select “Open in new tab in group”.

2. Stream a page on Chromecast

Chromecast is an excellent ally for those who don’t have a smart device at home, but still want to watch movies and series on TV. However, it is possible to use this same technology to stream a page from PC to TV via a native Chrome feature.

Right-click on any area of ​​a website and select “Broadcast”. Find a Chromecast in the open menu. The content will be shown on TV shortly thereafter.

3. Natively print

While cell phones have built-in screen capture functions, Chrome also offers one. In addition to the print, it is possible to crop the image, add annotations, underline texts and make markings with different colors.

On your phone, open a page and tap the “Three dots” in the top corner and select “Share”. Then select “Screenshot”. Tap “Crop”, “Text” or “Draw” to make changes. Once that’s done, tap “Next”. Select where you want to save the image.

4. A native antivirus

Currently, large companies have a strong focus on the security of their users. What few people know is a secret function that the browser has: a native antivirus, called Chrome Cleanup (only available for Windows), capable of scanning and cleaning your device.

Go to Chrome “Settings” on PC, expand the “Advanced” option in the left menu. Click “Reset and Clean” and then “Clean Computer”. Select “Search” and wait for the browser to find and remove any malicious program.

5. Search for open tabs

If you suffer from a lot of open tabs and have difficulty finding a specific one, know that you can search for them faster.

Click the “Down Arrow” icon in Chrome’s top menu. Browse among your open tabs through the open window.

Another option is to use the “Omnibox” (address bar) to switch between tabs.

Use the address bar on the top menu to search for a tab. Click “Switch to this tab”.

6. Use multiple profiles

If you and several people need to use the same PC user profile, or you want to separate a personal and a professional account, you might want to use Chrome’s multiple profiles function. Through it, you can keep information separate, such as bookmarks, history, passwords and more.

Click on your profile icon in the top menu of “Chrome” and select “Add.” Log in with an account, or continue without one. Add a username and click “Done.”

7. Shortcut to reopen a tab closed by mistake

Did you accidentally close a tab? No problem! Instead of accessing the “History”, or the “Recently Closed” section, use the shortcut “Ctrl + Shift + T” (Windows) or “Cmd + Shit + T” (MacOS) and the browser will reopen the last tab that you visited.

8. Reading list

If you want to save pages to read them later, be aware that the browser provides a native function, called Reading List, with which you can manage all this content in one place.

Go to a page you want to read later, click on the “Star” and select “Reading List”. In the “Favorites” bar, click on “Reading list” to access the saved links.

9. Integrated music control

For those who listen to music in the browser, Chrome has an integrated player, which makes it much easier to control music without having to leave the current tab.

Start playing a video or music. Click on the “Music Note” icon in the top menu. Control music without leaving the current tab.

10. Quick search

As Google is one of the most used search engines in the world, it was to be expected that your browser would have a good integration with the platform. Thus, the search is more practical, and can be done by selecting an excerpt, an image, or even using the omnibox.

When opening a page, select an excerpt, right-click and select “Google search for ‘snippet'”. Right click on an image and select “Google Image”. Use the address bar to search for a topic on Google. If you want, go to the “Settings” tab and change the default search engine.

Now you can access and use 10 hidden or little-known Google Chrome functions to get the most out of your browser in your daily life.