12-year-old creates website to help seniors schedule COVID-19 vaccine

Since the beginning of 2021, elderly people have been vaccinated in different parts of the world, according to the respective phases of the immunization plans of each country. With that, it is necessary to schedule the vaccination, and to help the older public in this task, the American Sam Keusch, 12, created alone a free website whose idea is to make the scheduling process much simpler. it’s practical. Since its creation, the site Vaccine Helper it has helped more than 3,000 elderly people.

During an interview with CBS News, the young man said that the inspiration for the creation of the website came from his father, who helped elderly neighbors to make appointments for the first time: “I was already thinking about a project [de caridade], and I thought it couldn’t be that difficult. So I decided to help them ”.

He revealed to the vehicle that his project was intended to help his community: first he thought about making a donation – then he realized that building a website could help even more people. Then, last month, using the Google website template, he created the Vaccine Helper, with the intention of helping New Yorkers to find out if the current phase of the immunization plan involves them and to schedule the vaccination.

In practice, the site allows New Yorkers qualified for the vaccine to fill in the basic information needed to make an appointment, gather the information and schedule individual vaccination appointments for each person who signs up. “It may take a day or two, but we can usually make an appointment in one day,” explained the boy.

In addition, the website also brings some questions about COVID-19 and vaccination answered. Vaccine Helper made more than 3,000 vaccine schedules. In addition to helping the elderly, Keusch also made appointments for some teachers and people with comorbidities. “Any qualified person [a receber a vacina] you can schedule it with me, but I prefer the younger ones to do it themselves, because they can probably do it themselves. All they need to do is spend time updating the page. I want to help them, but there are definitely elderly people who need more “, concluded the creator of the site.