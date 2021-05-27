15 useful Siri functions for everyday use

Well, we know how funny and relaxed Siri can be from time to time, avoiding embarrassment with evasive responses and telling jokes when asked. But, what about its useful and interesting functions for everyday life?

Apple’s intelligent virtual assistant can save precious minutes of your time by performing a series of actions for you, whether bringing the information you need on the screen or giving you several clicks to bring you to the screen you want to reach.

Discover 15 very useful Siri functions for everyday use:

1. Create alarms: is your iPhone out of your hands? Siri can create an alarm for the time you need in a few seconds, without even touching your device.

2. Create reminders: need to be more specific? Tell Siri what you need to be reminded of and at what time and day – she will create a Reminder for you in a few seconds.

3. Check weather conditions: and then, Siri, is it going to rain? Ask about the weather and Siri will answer you before you even open your window to check.

4. Do math: need to do quick math? Count on Siri for that too.

5. Discover the music that is playing: even without Shazam installed, it is possible to ask Siri to identify the song that is currently playing – of course, it still brings the direct link to Apple Music.

6. Sports results: slept and missed the final result of yesterday’s games? Ask Siri – she will bring you all the results related to your order on the screen.

7. Conversion of measures: kilometers or miles? Centimeters or feet tall? Just ask Siri to make it easier for you to convert any measures.

8. Currency conversion: in addition to measures, you can also request the conversion of foreign currencies to Real (it just doesn’t complain about how expensive it is).

9. Currency quotation: and more than that, you can ask for a currency quote, to keep track of its recent variation.

10. Stock exchange quotation: do you have shares on the stock exchange? You can request a quick result on any specific action you want to know.

11. Translate words: need to translate any words quickly? Do not hesitate to ask Siri – it will bring you a translation of a specific word on the screen, and it will also bring you a play icon in case you want to know how to pronounce it quickly.

12. Open Settings: save time by asking Siri to open specific settings on your iPhone – depending on the case, it may take several steps of clicks and screens to get where you need to be.

13. Movie Recommendation: don’t know what to watch? Siri can also help you with this, just ask her for a recommendation. When selecting a movie, you still know where to watch it (if it is available on any streaming service) and its rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

14. Search for specific photos: want to find photos of a specific trip on your camera roll? Ask Siri and you’re done – she’ll open the Photos search for you ready on the screen.

15. Head or Crown: is it difficult to make a decision? Ask Siri and she’ll decide for you.