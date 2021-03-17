1926 work of art will have certificate registered as NFT digital asset

A 1926 abstract work of art will be auctioned later this month. However, even if it is a physical part, this will happen through NFT technology, or non-fungible tokens. The buyer will receive a digital certificate of ownership and authenticity registered on a blockchain network. The painting in question is called “Abstract Composition”, by the Ukrainian artist Wladimir Baranoff-Rossine.

The information was published by the CoinDesk this Wednesday (17th). The auction will take place on the Mintable NFTs marketplace, which he said is working closely with the artist’s family to promote a series of sales of his works.

Other works by Wladimir Baranoff-Rossine will be digitized and authenticated as NFTs. For this series, another three auctions will be held from March 25, totaling six unique digital copies of real art by the Ukrainian artist.

The initiative came from the Baranoff-Roussine family. Mintable CEO Zach Burks told the CoinDesk that the Ukrainian artist’s grandson contacted him a few months ago looking for a way to “digitize the family legacy” through blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens.

NFTs enter the traditional art market

The sale of Wladimir Baranoff-Rossine’s work will not effectively be like an NFT. In other words, physical painting will normally be auctioned accompanied by its original frame, as has always been the case in the traditional art market. However, the buyer will also receive a non-fungible token equivalent to the work, proof of authenticity and possession registered in blockchain.

This sets a very important precedent for the future of the artistic market. Until then, NFTs were being used primarily to register and authenticate digital art, which are naturally subject to copying, misuse, piracy and other copyright issues.

However, a physical work of art being accompanied by an official and immutable record such as NFT allows purchases and sales related to the piece in question to be much more traceable. Historically, many jobs have been lost between informal transactions and thefts.

With blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens, a certificate equivalent to the work would create an accounting book accessible by anyone in the world for the traditional art market.

NFTs already move millions

The recent boom in NFTs has created a new outlook on art as a whole. In music, the band Kings of Leon became the first to release an album as a non-fungible token, entitled to limited, exclusive editions and even gold tickets that guarantee front row seats at concerts for life.

Meanwhile, digital artists have begun to see an incredible potential for valuing their works, as blockchain technology and NFTs start to guarantee the authenticity of a work, granting a similar value to a physical, original and unique piece.

Digital artist Beeple, for example, sold the most expensive NFT in history. Last Thursday (11), he auctioned off his work “Everydays – The First 5000 Days”, which compiled years of daily drawings by the designer into a single collage. The piece was purchased for $ 69 million and also became the first completely digital work to be sold by the famous auction house Christie´s in more than 250 years of history.

With information: CoinDesk