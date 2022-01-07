20 Functions and Adjustments You Should Make on the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch has many interesting features, which enrich its daily use, bringing much more agility and practicality not only for specific tasks, but for your daily life as a whole. Whether you are a beginner, intermediate or even advanced user, it’s worth staying on top of all the tricks that are possible with the watch.

Check out our super list of 20 functions and adjustments to make your Apple Watch below and get the most out of your watch:

1. Create a custom display

You can create as many faces as you like to use on your watch. But, more than that, you can edit and customize each of them with the available customizations of each, such as style, color and on-screen complications. This can be done either from the iPhone Watch app or directly from your watch by clicking on the current display and clicking “Edit”.

2. Organize installed apps

By grid or by list? You can choose how you want to view the apps installed on your smartwatch. List view is done alphabetically, while in grid view, you can hold to drag app icons, arranging them as you see fit.

3. Manage app notifications

If you don’t want to receive notifications from certain apps on your watch, you can do this through the Watch app settings. This way, you select which alerts should be kept only on your iPhone, not being mirrored to your Apple Watch as well.

4. Enable or disable Siri

Yes, Apple’s Virtual Smart Assistant is also available on the Apple Watch. In the iPhone Watch app, enter “Siri” to activate it and configure it the way you prefer. Or, if you feel like it, simply keep it off.

5. Set your activity goals

When you open the Apple Watch Fitness app, scroll down across the screen and find an option to change activity goals. On this screen, you should set your goal for calories burned daily, minutes spent on training and exercise, and hours of standing throughout your day.

6. Record your workouts and physical exercises

The Exercise app, native to watchOS, brings several types of physical activities so you can train with your watch on your wrist. When you start it, you can track your heart rate, calories spent with your movements and, if applicable to the training in question, statistics referring to the kilometers covered.

7. Monitor your heart rate

Taking the cue from the item mentioned above, the Apple Watch also has an app entirely dedicated to monitoring your heart rate, which calculates the average BPM in situations such as at rest, if you sleep or take a nap with the watch on your wrist, and on the move, meaning every moment you walk during your day.

8. Breathe or reflect with Mindfulness

New to watchOS 8, Mindfulness app offers two features for taking a one-minute break from the rush of your day: breathing exercises and reflection exercises. While the first one helps you to breathe better, inhaling and exhaling in a more controlled way, the other one presents a random suggestion for you to think and reflect better about it.

9. Download music for offline listening

How about getting out of the house for a run and exercise without having to carry your iPhone in your pocket? If you have AirPods, Beats, or another Bluetooth headset, you can simply download music directly to your smartwatch and connect it to your headphones. This way, you don’t need an internet connection provided by your iPhone or even a chip, if your Apple Watch is a Cellular model, to listen to your music.

10. Add credit cards (Apple Pay)

The apple company’s online and approach payments system, Apple Pay, can also be used on your Apple Watch. For this, however, you must activate the debit and/or credit card also in the “Wallet and Apple Pay” section of the Watch app. Once this is done, just double-click the clock’s side button and bring it closer to the machine’s reader. Practical, isn’t it?

11. Find your iPhone near you

If you’re not finding your iPhone nearby, just open the Apple Watch Control Center and click on a phone icon. Immediately your smartphone will play a loud sound to help you find it. However, this feature only works if your Apple Watch is paired with your iPhone, meaning they are relatively close together.

12. Answer or decline incoming calls on iPhone

Yes, you can even answer incoming calls on your iPhone and talk over the watch, using the device’s built-in microphone and speakers to communicate. Likewise, you can also refuse a call received directly by the smartwatch on your wrist.

13. Monitor the level of ambient noise

With the Noise app, Apple Watch measures the number of decibels emitted in the ambient sound around you. An exposure analysis alerts you if the sound volume is considered too loud and could eventually damage your hearing if you are exposed to it for too long.

14. Activate drop detection

in the app Watch > Emergency SOS, seriously consider always keeping the Fall Detection feature turned on, which identifies when you have a sudden fall. The watch will wait to see if you can get up, and if there is no response, it will automatically contact your local emergency number.

15. Ejects water from inside your watch

When using the Apple Watch for water sports such as swimming or surfing, Water Lock makes it impossible to use the watch’s touch screen. This is to avoid accidental touches in situations where the device will inevitably get wet. To use it again, unlock your smartwatch, causing all the water to be automatically ejected from it.

16. Communicate with Walkie-Talkie

The Apple Watch comes built-in with a very nice feature for exclusive communication between watch users, the Walkie-Talkie. By activating it, you can chat live with friends who are also currently enabled on their watches, much like a real communicator radio.

17. Receive hourly alerts

In the “Clock” section of the Watch app, you can activate the Tubular Bells feature: periodic sounds emitted to announce the time of day, hourly, much like churches make with their bells. If you like the idea of ​​the function but want a different sound, there is also a bird chirping option. In “Accessibility”, the resource can be changed to half an hour, or even every fifteen minutes.

18. Clear all notifications

Too many alerts and messages accumulated in Notification Center on your Apple Watch? If you want, go up the entire screen and click on “Clear All”. It’s important to note, however, that all your iPhone notifications will also be automatically cleared with this click.

19. Activate Power Backup Mode

To save your Apple Watch battery but still be able to keep track of the time, turn on Power Backup Mode. All features are automatically stopped in order to save the rest of your watch’s charge. To return it to use, just restart it.

20. Automatically unlock your iPhone and/or Mac

A great convenience to quickly unlock your iPhone is to enable automatic unlocking by Apple Watch. For those who own a Mac, the same can be done right after entering the login screen. To set this up, simply turn on the feature in the “Face ID & Code” section of your iPhone Settings. On macOS, turn it on in the “Security and Privacy” section of your Mac’s System Preferences.