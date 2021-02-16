20 old Android phones lose LineageOS support

An atualization published on the LineageOS page, within GitHub, listed 20 smartphones that will no longer receive updates and will not be able to install the latest version of the custom ROM, based on Android 11. The end of support also means that security updates and patches will no longer be sent to users.

If you are an advanced Android user, you certainly know LineageOS. It is a very popular custom ROM, mainly because it allows older smartphones and tablets to continue receiving updates for the mobile operating system, including security fixes that are no longer distributed by their manufacturers.

LineageOS ‘open source project is so versatile that it was the basis used by developers who managed to install Android 10 on the Nintendo Switch. On the Japanese giant’s console, the user can access the Play Store, run PC games through Steam Link and it is even possible to recognize the two Joy-Cons as a single control.

However, even with so much help to keep old devices still alive and updated, along with some ports for other types of devices, from time to time some of them stop receiving support from the development team and that means the end of the life of these gadgets, already that not even patches are created and distributed.

End of LineageOS of these Android may be momentary

A new list of these devices was updated and published this week, on the LineageOS page within GitHub, adding 20 new smartphones and four Android tablets from different brands to the ugly children’s corner. These are cell phones:

Huawei P20 Lite;

Huawei Honor View 10;

Huawei P20 Pro;

Huawei P Smart;

Xiaomi Mi 5s;

Xiaomi Redmi 3S and 3X;

Xiaomi Redmi 4X;

Oppo R5 and R5s;

Oppo R7s;

Oppo R7 Plus;

Oppo F1 (International);

ZUK Z1;

Samsung Galaxy S5;

Samsung Galaxy S5 Plus;

Samsung Galaxy Grand 2 Duos;

Asus Zenfone 3;

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1;

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2;

BQ Aquarius X2;

BQ Aquarius X2 Pro.

The tablets are these:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 Wi-Fi;

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 Wi-Fi;

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus Wi-Fi;

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus LTE.

While some smartphones on the list are newer, such as the Huawei P20 Pro launched in 2018, others are older, such as the Oppo F1, Huawei P20 Pro, Zenfone 3, Xiaomi Redmi 3S and Galaxy S5 that were all launched by their respective manufacturers sometime in 2016 – completing five years now!

As LineageOS is open source, the end of support for these devices could mean only a pause, since it only takes a developer interested in the work of bringing Android 11 to these devices – as happened with Android 10 on the Nintendo Switch.

With information: Android Police.