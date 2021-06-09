3 ways to recognize music playing on iPhone

Who knows and remembers Moto ID? Launched in 2009, it was the first music recognition tool that became famous and available on cell phones – in this case, only Motorola devices.

Over the next few years, Shazam became the main application for this purpose. In recent years, the company has been partnering and collaborating with technology companies, seeking to bring more and more new users to its application.

One of these partnerships was precisely with Apple: users who downloaded the music recognition application and used it to identify a song could activate a promotion to use 5 free months of Apple’s music service, Apple Music. The promotion, however, did not extend to current subscribers of the service, only to new ones.

Currently, music recognition has extended beyond Apple Music and occupies prime iOS spaces that make it easy for the user to quickly discover the music that is playing natively: via Siri, which triggers Shazam by voice command, or via the Voice Center Control.

Shazam’s app is also still available on the App Store for download to enjoy more features. Want to learn more about all these possibilities to recognize music on iPhone? Check out the tutorial we have prepared below.

How to use iPhone Music Recognition

1. Ask Siri

Step 1: when you’re in a room with a song playing, turn on Siri and ask “What song is this?” or “What’s playing?”

Step 2: wait while Siri detects for you.

Step 3: after a few seconds, it should recognize the song. The artist and song name will appear in a window at the top of the screen for you. If you’re an Apple Music subscriber, click the window to open the song in the Apple app.

Step 4: in the lower area of ​​the screen, the artist and song name will also appear in Siri’s reply text, if your iPhone has written speech enabled. If not, understand how to transcribe Siri’s speeches on iPhone into text.

2. By Control Center

Shazam Music Recognition is natively integrated into Siri as well as iOS, so it’s worth remembering that you don’t need to download the app to follow this method. Discover music through Control Center easily by following the steps below:

Step 1: go to the “Adjustments” app, tap “Control Center”.

Step 2: scroll down the screen and tap the plus (“+”) button under “Music Recognition”.

Step 3: open Control Center from any iOS screen and tap the Shazam icon to automatically recognize the music playing in the room. The feature will only be activated for a few moments.

Step 4: as soon as you receive recognition for the song, press the notification to see more details and be directed to Apple Music.

3. By Shazam’s official app

Shazam’s app delivers more features than native iOS solutions, such as previewing the song clip, checking out the latest discoveries, syncing music with Apple Music, and more. To find out how to download the app and use it, follow the steps below:

Step 1: download Shazam from the App Store.

Step 2: open the app from the home screen and tap the Shazam symbol to discover a song.

Step 3: tap “Apple Music” or “Open” to hear the entire song, or tap “Add” to place it in an Apple Music playlist.

Step 4: scroll down and see the latest discoveries by the app.