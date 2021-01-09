34 years after the end of its life, the Amiga 1000 receives a new accessory

While its marketing stopped in 1987, the Amiga 1000 can be equipped in 2021 with an accessory adding RAM, storage and a battery for the date. Are the Amigas immortal?

Not far from thirty-four years after the end of its marketing (in 1987), the Amiga 1000 receives at the beginning of 2021 a new accessory called “Cariciro”. I see you disoriented, so let’s remember what we’re talking about: the IT universe is dotted with many companies, movements, currents, etc. And among them there is a community of crazy people who swear by their old computer called “Amiga”. Developed by the late English company Commodore, the Amiga was a competitor of the Atari, when these two standards were the machines of choice for creating and playing – the PC was then a soulless box for companies. .

The Amiga 1000 was a machine running a Motorola 68000 chip at 7.16 MHz and accompanied by 256 KB of RAM (with an option to upgrade to 512 KB). Without a hard drive, he had to go through a floppy disk to start his operating system.

This is where the caricro accessory comes in: plugging into the Amiga 1000 expansion port, this small box integrates 8 MB of SRAM, a button cell battery to keep the date and a Micro SD card reader. incorporating a 2 GB card which behaves like a hard disk where the “Workbench” operating system can be installed. The floppy disk drive is then only used as an initial boot which quickly passes the hand to the Micro SD card.

A card whose speeds, incredibly lower than the new generation SSDs in PCIexpress 4.0, are however phenomenally higher than those of a 3.5-inch floppy disk drive from the 80s. It’s all about the reference! Available at $ 250 in official price, the Pourquoiiro can be ordered at $ 195 without shipping costs if you go through the site sweet crazy Amiga Love.

Is it useful? For a handful of fans (but really only a few dozen), without a doubt. Is it a revolution that foreshadows the future of IT? Absolutely not, since you are told that the Amiga 1000 is over thirty years old. Is it awesome? Absolutely, it is even magic that in the name of a love (another word for madness) for their machine, people are able to devote time, skills and money to make their “precious” work. even more effectively for a few more years. Thank you fools.

Source : Hackaday