3D printed objects change appearance depending on the point of view

A team of scientists from MIT, in the USA, developed a system capable of creating 3D objects that change their appearance according to the point of view. They also created an editing tool — available online — that allows anyone to design and build devices using this technique.

Currently, this appearance-changing effect — such as flashing birthday cards or flowers that “move” according to the viewer’s viewing angle — was limited to printing on flat surfaces, with objects that cannot be handled in three dimensions.

“This research radically changes what the future of product design will look like. Now, it is possible to imagine how everyday physical objects could have thousands of different appearances, with colors, shapes and patterns depending exclusively on the user’s point of view”, explains mechanical engineering professor Stefanie Mueller, lead author of the project.

How it works

Changing images in 3D objects occurs thanks to the use of many tiny lenses. The six lenses printed by the MIT team fit on the surface of a dime. These lenticular devices cover the patterns of tiny colored spots in the image.

The 3D object to be rendered is loaded into the tool, which then calculates the lens placement and color pattern on the object’s surface to achieve the desired effect. Before sending the instructions to the 3D printer, it is possible to preview the product from several different angles.

“Because of the magnification effect of the lens, it displays the color of only one of the colored points in the image, being only a small part of the entire observed area. The magnified pixel that the observer sees depends on his point of view and the different angles of incidence of light hitting the lens,” adds Mueller.

varied applications

According to the researchers, this technique allows the creation of objects with different geometries, image complexity and morphological variations. The items used in the experiments were printed with thousands of lenses, ensuring greater fidelity for 3D-manufactured devices.

A gym weight, for example, was printed with lenses that indicate if the user is holding the object correctly. As the person moves the weight, the reflected light indicates whether or not it is in the proper position. Another product, this time a bedside lamp, displays good morning or good night messages, depending on whether the viewer is sitting or lying in bed.

“The smaller the lens, the better the resolution. But smaller lenses also have more defects, so the manufacturing quality will be worse. After several tests, we found that a lens with a diameter of three millimeters meets most needs, opening up a huge possibility for large-scale production”, concludes Professor Stefanie Mueller.